First-round top performers in passing, rushing, receiving
Updated 3 hours ago
Top performers for the first round of the WPIAL high school football playoffs.
Passing
394 — Brady Walker, Gateway (24 of 40)
271 — Tyler Bradley, OLSH (10 of 16)
259 — Drew Saxton, South Fayette (11 of 14)
239 — Hollis Mathis, Penn Hills (15 of 22)
236 — Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland (13 of 17)
232 — John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley (11 of 16)
229 — Seth Morgan, Mt. Lebanon (15 of 30)
228 — Evan Honick, Serra Catholic (15 of 22)
225 — Brodie List, Beaver (16 of 25)
223 — Geno Pellegrini, Charleroi (18 of 32)
199 — Kavon Morman, Montour (12 of 17)
198 — Tamaine Underwood, East Allegheny (12 of 20)
194 — Ricky Guss, Quaker Valley (11 of 23)
192 — Derek Johncour, Avonworth (14 of 21)
185 — Delano Brown, Summit Academy (8 of 18)
181 — Troy Fisher, Central Catholic (11 of 19)
179 — Robert Kennedy, Jeannette (6 of 8)
175 — Brendan Parsons, Clairton (11 of 19)
170 — Cam Laffoon, Penn-Trafford (12 of 23)
168 — Jacob Sarver, Freeport (11 of 20)
154 — Jack Salopek, Norwin (8 of 14)
153 — Ronell Lawrence, Steel Valley (8 of 18)
140 — Jack Hansberry, Upper St. Clair (12 of 19)
133 — Nick Gizzo, Fox Chapel (6 of 14)
131 — Ryan Polinsky, Derry (9 of 24)
130 — Ryan Lounder, Burgetttsown (9 of 14)
119 — Adam Rudzinski, Franklin Regional (12 of 23)
118 — Seth Fehrs, Neshannock (8 of 13)
113 — Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (4 of 8)
109 — Bailey Lincoski, Beth-Center (5 of 13)
108 — Kam Kruze, West Allegheny (7 of 9)
105 — Anthony Chiccitt, Bethel Park (7 of 18)
104 — Jake Cortes, Peters Township (9 of 20)
Rushing
282 — Lionel Deanes, Seton LaSalle
248 — Marcus Hooker, New Castle
244 — Avante McKenzie, Aliquippa
215 — Joe Meinert, CW North Catholic
182 — Ryan Lounder, Burgettstown
177 — Will Weber, West Allegheny
176 — Seth Fehrs, Neshannock
156 — Nick Welsh, Washington
140 — LeMarcus Cleckley, Riverside
139 — Jelani Stafford, California
137 — Jordan Taylor, Quaker Valley
134 — Justin Vigna, Thomas Jefferson
130 — Mason Pascoe, Belle Vernon
127 — Aaron Sheeder, Ligonier Valley
127 — Josh Thomason, New Castle
125 — Mahlik Strozier, Rochester
124 — Zach Pettit, West Greene
123 — Zach Trusky, Bishop Canevin
121 — JJ Igims, Avonworth
117 — John Harper, McKeesport
117 — Dontre Jones, Central Catholic
116 — Caleb Collins, Rochester
116 — Jack Hansberry, Upper St. Clair
114 — Kameron Williams, Steel Valley
113 — Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland
112 — Noah Harris, Riverside
111 — Derrick Davis, Gateway
106 — Ricky Guss, Quaker Valley
106 — Tank Smith, Penn Hills
104 — Luke Trueman, North Allegheny
102 — Jack Graff, OLSH
102 — Aaron Thompson, Clairton
102 — Tanner Volpatti, Bethel Park
100 — Larry Callaway, Belle Vernon
100 — Josh Harmon, Springdale
Receiving
181 — Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley (8 rec.)
137 — Austin Romanchak, Freeport (7 rec.)
136 — Turner Grau, Avonworth (8 rec.)
134 — Noah Plack, South Fayette (5 rec.)
125 — Courtney Jackson, Gateway (7 rec.)
121 — Lucas DeCaro, Mt. Lebanon (5 rec.)
118 — JaQuae Jackson, Serra Catholic (6 rec.)
110 — Andrew Schnarre, OLSH (5 rec.)
110 — Trevon Adams, Steel Valley (3 rec.)
102 — Cole Waxter, Fox Chapel (3 rec.)
101 — Aidan Cain, Mt. Lebanon (8 rec.)
101 — Isaiah McNair, Quaker Valley (5 rec.)
100 — Dante Cephas, Penn Hills (3 rec.)