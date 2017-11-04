Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

First-round top performers in passing, rushing, receiving

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 12:39 a.m.
Seton LaSalle's Lionel Deanes break into the clear against Freeport during first round WPIAL action Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Dormont Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Ricky Guss eludes Derry's Colton Nemcheck during the third quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Derry quarterback Ryan Polinsky (right) hugs Paul Koontz as time winds down in their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game against Quaker Valley Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Austin Romanchak pulls in a pass in front of Seton LaSalle's Domenic Popa during first round WPIAL action Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Dormont Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Michael Delk dives for Seton LaSalle's Lionel Deanes during first round WPIAL action Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Dormont Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Seth Howard (8) avoids Monessen's Thaddeus King (81) and scores on a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Jayhawks a 20-0 lead late in the first quarter in a WPIAL Class A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Top performers for the first round of the WPIAL high school football playoffs.

Passing

394 — Brady Walker, Gateway (24 of 40)

271 — Tyler Bradley, OLSH (10 of 16)

259 — Drew Saxton, South Fayette (11 of 14)

239 — Hollis Mathis, Penn Hills (15 of 22)

236 — Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland (13 of 17)

232 — John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley (11 of 16)

229 — Seth Morgan, Mt. Lebanon (15 of 30)

228 — Evan Honick, Serra Catholic (15 of 22)

225 — Brodie List, Beaver (16 of 25)

223 — Geno Pellegrini, Charleroi (18 of 32)

199 — Kavon Morman, Montour (12 of 17)

198 — Tamaine Underwood, East Allegheny (12 of 20)

194 — Ricky Guss, Quaker Valley (11 of 23)

192 — Derek Johncour, Avonworth (14 of 21)

185 — Delano Brown, Summit Academy (8 of 18)

181 — Troy Fisher, Central Catholic (11 of 19)

179 — Robert Kennedy, Jeannette (6 of 8)

175 — Brendan Parsons, Clairton (11 of 19)

170 — Cam Laffoon, Penn-Trafford (12 of 23)

168 — Jacob Sarver, Freeport (11 of 20)

154 — Jack Salopek, Norwin (8 of 14)

153 — Ronell Lawrence, Steel Valley (8 of 18)

140 — Jack Hansberry, Upper St. Clair (12 of 19)

133 — Nick Gizzo, Fox Chapel (6 of 14)

131 — Ryan Polinsky, Derry (9 of 24)

130 — Ryan Lounder, Burgetttsown (9 of 14)

119 — Adam Rudzinski, Franklin Regional (12 of 23)

118 — Seth Fehrs, Neshannock (8 of 13)

113 — Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson (4 of 8)

109 — Bailey Lincoski, Beth-Center (5 of 13)

108 — Kam Kruze, West Allegheny (7 of 9)

105 — Anthony Chiccitt, Bethel Park (7 of 18)

104 — Jake Cortes, Peters Township (9 of 20)

Rushing

282 — Lionel Deanes, Seton LaSalle

248 — Marcus Hooker, New Castle

244 — Avante McKenzie, Aliquippa

215 — Joe Meinert, CW North Catholic

182 — Ryan Lounder, Burgettstown

177 — Will Weber, West Allegheny

176 — Seth Fehrs, Neshannock

156 — Nick Welsh, Washington

140 — LeMarcus Cleckley, Riverside

139 — Jelani Stafford, California

137 — Jordan Taylor, Quaker Valley

134 — Justin Vigna, Thomas Jefferson

130 — Mason Pascoe, Belle Vernon

127 — Aaron Sheeder, Ligonier Valley

127 — Josh Thomason, New Castle

125 — Mahlik Strozier, Rochester

124 — Zach Pettit, West Greene

123 — Zach Trusky, Bishop Canevin

121 — JJ Igims, Avonworth

117 — John Harper, McKeesport

117 — Dontre Jones, Central Catholic

116 — Caleb Collins, Rochester

116 — Jack Hansberry, Upper St. Clair

114 — Kameron Williams, Steel Valley

113 — Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland

112 — Noah Harris, Riverside

111 — Derrick Davis, Gateway

106 — Ricky Guss, Quaker Valley

106 — Tank Smith, Penn Hills

104 — Luke Trueman, North Allegheny

102 — Jack Graff, OLSH

102 — Aaron Thompson, Clairton

102 — Tanner Volpatti, Bethel Park

100 — Larry Callaway, Belle Vernon

100 — Josh Harmon, Springdale

Receiving

181 — Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley (8 rec.)

137 — Austin Romanchak, Freeport (7 rec.)

136 — Turner Grau, Avonworth (8 rec.)

134 — Noah Plack, South Fayette (5 rec.)

125 — Courtney Jackson, Gateway (7 rec.)

121 — Lucas DeCaro, Mt. Lebanon (5 rec.)

118 — JaQuae Jackson, Serra Catholic (6 rec.)

110 — Andrew Schnarre, OLSH (5 rec.)

110 — Trevon Adams, Steel Valley (3 rec.)

102 — Cole Waxter, Fox Chapel (3 rec.)

101 — Aidan Cain, Mt. Lebanon (8 rec.)

101 — Isaiah McNair, Quaker Valley (5 rec.)

100 — Dante Cephas, Penn Hills (3 rec.)

