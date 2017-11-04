Five things we learned from the first round of the WPIAL playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A helmet-throwing fight marred Clairton's victory over Summit Academy on Friday, an ugly incident that could leave the Bears shorthanded.

The fight ignited after a touchdown run by Tre'sean Howard gave Clairton a 39-12 fourth-quarter lead, one play after quarterback Brendan Parsons was hit out of bounds. Two Clairton players and one from Summit were ejected as the benches cleared at Neil C. Brown Stadium.

“Their kid's whaling away on our center,” Wade said. “We didn't start it, but our kids were still fighting them back.”

Summit Academy coach Steve Sherer disagreed with Wade's assertion that Clairton didn't start it: “I respect what he does, but I would not agree with that.”

The WPIAL and possibly the PIAA will review the incident. Both organizations receive written reports from on-field officials after any ejection and those players are required to sit out the next game under PIAA rules. Those reports arrive by Monday.

Summit's season is over. Clairton plays Carmichaels on Friday in a Class A quarterfinal.

“We'll see what the WPIAL does,” Wade said, “and just like everything else we've had to deal with the last couple of years, we'll get through it.”

The Clairton football program and its coach already were under added scrutiny for a couple of past incidents. Wade was suspended the first four games this season for criticizing officials after the PIAA championship last year. The PIAA placed Wade on probation for those comments, executive director Bob Lombardi said, but not the team.

“In situations like this, there is a process we follow and it starts with the district's committee,” Lombardi said. “We'll see what happens.”

WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley was unavailable for comment.

Summit Academy is a private school in Herman, Butler County, that educates court-adjudicated boys, so the football team's roster often turns over annually. This year's playoff berth was the team's second since it joined the WPIAL in 1998. Sherer, Summit's head coach for more than a decade, hoped the incident doesn't taint others' view of their school.

“It could tarnish anyone's perspective on what we do and how we did it,” Sherer said. “I've coached there since 1997 and nothing like that has ever happened. We've dealt with it and moved on.”

Was this Palko's finale?

There was no postgame ceremony or announcement, but it's possible this was coach Bob Palko's last game at West Allegheny. If so, he'll walk away with a championship resume unmatched in the WPIAL.

Palko, 57, won a record eight WPIAL titles in his 23 seasons.

After the 22-21 loss to McKeesport, he conceded this “could be” his last game. The veteran coach is taking early retirement as a teacher in the district.

“I'm retiring from education” Palko said. “That's all I know right now.”

A grudge match in 6A

The Pine-Richland and North Allegheny football teams aren't on the best of terms, so Friday could be an interesting game.

The two Northern Seven rivals will meet in a Class 6A semifinal at a site to be determined. Their on-field rivalry took an unexpected turn in Week 9 when Pine-Richland players celebrated their conference title with a flag planting on Newman Stadium's midfield logo. Afterward, NA's administration accused players of “inappropriate actions and remarks” toward its band.

When Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec tried to attend the WPIAL field hockey finals this week at North Allegheny, he was denied entry.

Friday's semifinal will be at a neutral site.

Offenses rule first round

This was not a week for many defenses to celebrate.

The WPIAL playoff teams combined for 1,581 points, a 51-per-game average. Upper St. Clair's 6-3 victory over Franklin Regional hurt that scoring average, but Quaker Valley and Derry helped it with 80 combined points. There were only four shutouts.

Even Aliquippa, which had allowed just one offensive touchdown all season, let South Park score twice. The No. 1-ranked Quips won 48-12, but their lead was 14-12 in the third quarter.

Northern Seven sweeps

The Southeastern didn't win a WPIAL playoff game for the second year in a row. All four qualifiers lost to Northern Seven teams. No. 3 seed Bethel Park lost both running backs to injury in a 30-28 loss to No. 6 Penn Hills. John Doleno was taken off the field on a stretcher Friday with a potential neck injury, but coach Jeff Metheny said Saturday the senior was OK.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.