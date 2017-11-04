Gateway tops Woodland Hills to reach WPIAL semifinals
Updated 3 hours ago
In the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals Friday night, Brady Walker threw for 394 yards and a touchdown and ran for a TD as No. 2 Gateway (10-1) beat No. 7 Woodland Hills, 40-28.
Gateway 3rd TD 72 yd bomb Walker to Jackson,19-0 in the #WPIAL playoffs. Complete #TribHSSN coverage: https://t.co/DDK9LPuuoC pic.twitter.com/lSacNs81Tm— Trib HS Insider (@TribHSInsider) November 4, 2017
Derrick Davis ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns, and teammate Courtney Jackson caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Gators.
Some deliberation, but a Davis 1yd dive in the #WPIAL playoffs.Complete #TribHSSN coverage: https://t.co/DDK9LPuuoC pic.twitter.com/QUGB0urLWh— Trib HS Insider (@TribHSInsider) November 3, 2017
Gateway strikes again, QB Keeper by Walker, but WH came back in the #WPIAL playoffs.Complete #TribHSSN coverage: https://t.co/DDK9LPuuoC pic.twitter.com/WDV3f2dpvw— Trib HS Insider (@TribHSInsider) November 4, 2017
Woodland Hills (6-5) returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
Gateway will play McKeesport in next week's semifinals.
Exciting game at Gateway, Hope you'll catch the next one LIVE! in the #WPIAL playoffs.Complete #TribHSSN coverage: https://t.co/DDK9LPuuoC pic.twitter.com/oCNOSBOArp— Trib HS Insider (@TribHSInsider) November 4, 2017