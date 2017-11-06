Clairton, Summit Academy to meet with WPIAL over benches-clearing fight
Football coaches and school administrators from Clairton and Summit Academy will meet Tuesday afternoon with the WPIAL board of directors to discuss last week's benches-clearing fight.
The WPIAL received ejection notices Monday from the game officials, who ejected three players, but the reports also asked that the WPIAL look into the incident further, WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley said.
“(The officials) want people to look at the film,” O'Malley said, “so we've invited them in — the officials, principal, head coach and athletic director from both schools — to review what went on, and to see if there's been any further (disciplinary) action taken in response to what occurred.”
The fight started after a touchdown run by Tre'sean Howard gave Clairton a 39-12 lead, and one play after quarterback Brendan Parsons was injured by a late hit. Two Clairton players and one from Summit were ejected as the benches cleared at Neil C. Brown Stadium. The two Clairton players ejected will be ineligible for this week's quarterfinal contest against Carmichaels.
The officials' reports were not critical of either coaching staff, O'Malley said.