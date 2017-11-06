WPIAL confident North Allegheny, Pine-Richland will put issues aside for playoff matchup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The WPIAL is confident North Allegheny and Pine-Richland can put their recent issues aside and play football Friday without incident, executive director Tim O'Malley said.

"I reached out to both principals and both assured me everything is going to be taken care of," O'Malley said.

The two Northern Seven rivals meet in a Class 6A semifinal Friday at Ambridge. The WPIAL on Monday announced sites for this weekend's football playoffs games.

The competitive on-field rivalry boiled over in Week 9 when Pine-Richland players celebrated their conference title with a midfield flag planting on North Allegheny's logo. Afterward, North Allegheny's administration also accused the players of "inappropriate actions and remarks" toward the NA band, which was performing on the field at the same time.

The tensions escalated when Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec was denied entry into the WPIAL field hockey championships at North Allegheny five days later.

Here are the playoff matchups this week. All game are at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Class 6A

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at Ambridge

Central Catholic vs. Penn Hills at Fox Chapel

Class 5A

Penn-Trafford vs. Upper St. Clair at West Mifflin

Gateway vs. McKeesport at Norwin

Class 4A

South Fayette vs. Montour at West Allegheny

Belle Vernon vs. Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin

Class 3A

Aliquippa vs. Beaver at Central Valley

Quaker Valley vs. Seton LaSalle at North Hills

Class 2A

Steel Valley vs. Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks (Dormont Stadium)

Riverside vs. Avonworth at Seneca Valley

Washington vs. East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward

CW North Catholic vs. Serra Catholic at Hampton

Class A

California vs. Union at Canon-McMIllan

Imani Christian vs. OLSH at Chartiers-Houston

Clairton vs. Carmichaels at Charleroi

Jeannette vs. Rochester at Peters Township