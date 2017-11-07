Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Penn-Trafford to rely on recent playoff experience in matchup with USC

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
Penn-Trafford's Jon Peduzzi (4) and Penn-Trafford's Dimitri George (8) celebrate their team's 28-21 win against Fox Chapel in a WPIAL playoff game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's John Gay (46) stiff arms Fox Chapel's Luke Hoover (1) to the ground during a run in the fourth quarter in a WPIAL playoff game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Cameron Suman (15) celebrates a defensive stop against Fox Chapel in the fourth quarter in a WPIAL playoff game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Matt Wilkie (27) celebrates his team's 28-21 win against Fox Chapel in a WPIAL playoff game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold is brought down by Upper St. Clair's Tom Kyle on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 during WPIAL football playoffs at Upper St. Clair High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Stephen Johns runs the outside of Upper St. Clair's defense Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 during WPIAL football playoffs at Upper St. Clair High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's John Gay (46) runs the ball against Fox Chapel in the fourth quarter in a WPIAL playoff game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Experience, Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said, is the best trait a football team can have at the high school level.

Ruane would know. He has been to the WPIAL semifinals nine times — four with Penn-Trafford and five as an assistant at Gateway — and has made five trips to the finals at Heinz Field, most recently with the Warriors two years ago.

“Kids learn from the playoffs and they pick up on details,” Ruane said. “Teams you play each week get better and better. What I liked about (last) Friday night was how our seniors gathered the rest of the group and picked them up.”

Ruane has led the Warriors to nine playoff wins. The program had seven postseason wins previously, from 1972-2009.

But despite his postseason trips and run of success, Ruane, in his eighth season at Penn-Trafford, has never faced Upper St. Clair and longtime coach Jim Render, who is in his 39th season and has 398 wins.

The top-seeded Warriors (10-1) take on No. 4 Upper St. Clair (8-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal at West Mifflin.

“We've played everyone in 5A but them,” Ruane said. “He's probably been (to the semifinals) 35 times, so there is experience on their end, too.”

The winner gets the winner of No. 6 McKeesport (8-2) and No. 3 Gateway (10-1) on Nov. 18 at Heinz Field for the championship.

Penn-Trafford forced back Fox Chapel in the first round 28-21.

Upper St. Clair is known for being a traditional power, seemingly always in playoff conversation; often times the team nobody wants to play.

The Panthers exchanged punts and drive-killing plays last week in the first round against Franklin Regional. They won 6-3 to return to the semifinals for the first time in three years.

“They're as well-coached a team as we're going to see,” Ruane said. “Their attention to detail is immaculate. They try to exploit you on special teams and force you to make mistakes. And their offense is dynamic. They've been doing things pretty well for 40 years.”

Penn-Trafford has leaned on a strong running game and steady line play, and on a defense that allows an average of 10.4 points.

Quarterback Cam Laffoon also buys in to the experience factor.

“We've had some games with adversity,” Laffoon said. “The Franklin Regional game came down to the wire. Games like that help make us stronger.”

Warrriors' leading tackler Matt Wilkie said the team played with urgency last week in the first round when No. 8 seed Fox Chapel took the lead three times. Penn-Trafford's first lead came in the fourth quarter when 1,000-yard rusher John Gay IV broke away for the deciding touchdown at Warrior Stadium.

“We didn't want that to be our last game,” Wilkie said.

Ruane has been known to call risky plays — such as a fake punt in the fourth quarter last week — to spark his teams.

A patient drive that covered 87 yards in 8 minutes and 37 seconds and also saw the Warriors convert two third downs, allowed them to tie Fox Chapel, 21-21.

Ruane is not afraid to ad lib again should the right situation arise and the season hang in the balance.

“It's about seizing momentum,” Ruane said. “If you feel something slipping away you have to do something. We rep things in practice for the opportune times.”

Penn-Trafford made the finals in 1997 and 2015, finishing runner-up both times. A third trip could come down to taking care of the ball.

“We have to pay attention to details,” Wilkie said. “And we can't make mistakes.

While senior lineman Logan Hawkins, an Akron recruit, returned to the lineup and was effective last week, the Warriors will once be without junior tight end Dominic Rosso, who broke his elbow in the McKeesport game.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

