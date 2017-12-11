Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec named Pennsylvania player of the year

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec scores past St. Joseph's Prep's Dawson DeIulis during the third quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec scores past St. Joseph's Prep's Dawson DeIulis during the third quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec carries for a touchdown past St. Joseph's Prep's Jake Feehery (50) and Devon Dickerson during the second quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec carries for a touchdown past St. Joseph's Prep's Jake Feehery (50) and Devon Dickerson during the second quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Updated 10 hours ago

Two days after Phil Jurkovec led Pine-Richland to a PIAA championship, Gatorade named the Notre Dame-bound quarterback as the state's player of the year.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior passes for 3,969 yards and 39 touchdowns this season, while also rushing for 1,211 and 24 more scores. He rushed for four touchdowns and threw a fifth Saturday when Pine-Richland defeated St. Joseph's Prep, 41-21, in the PIAA Class 6A championship at Hersheypark Stadium.

Jurkovec is the second Pine-Richland quarterback to earn the award, joining Pitt's Ben DiNucci, the 2014 recipient. Jurkovec broke DiNucci's school record for career passing yards and ranks fourth among all-time WPIAL passers with 8,202.

He also has 71 career touchdown passes.

"I have coached four D1 quarterbacks (and) Phil Jurkovec is far and away, not only the best high school quarterback I have ever seen personally, but he is the best high school football player I have ever seen personally," Seneca Valley coach Ron Butschle said in Gatorade's statement announcing the award. "The guys I have coached were all tremendous. Jurkovec's combination of size, speed, arm strength, passing accuracy, poise and decision making make him beyond comparison."

Jurkovec finished with more than 11,000 total yards in just three seasons, which includes 2,942 rushing yards. He rushed for 43 career touchdowns.

Along with his football accomplishments, Gatorade recognized Jurkovec's work as a Pine-Richland Peer Buddy, "working directly with intellectually and physically challenged peers to learn about disability rights and advocacy."

Recent winners of the Pennsylvania award were Clairton's Lamont Wade (2016), Council Rock's Brandon McIlwain (2015), DiNucci (2014), Cedar Cliff's Andrew Ford (2013), Port Allegany's Matt Bodamer (2012), Bishop McDevitt's Noah Spence (2011), Allentown Central Catholic's Brendan Nosovitch (2010) and Lancaster Catholic's Kyle Smith (2009).

