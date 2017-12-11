Several WPIAL players displayed elite performances at the PIAA football finals
Here's a look at some of the top performances by WPIAL players at the PIAA football championships Thursday-Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium.
Anthony Cerminara
Pine-Richland
The junior linebacker made a team-high 10 solo tackles for a Pine-Richland defense that held St. Joseph's Prep to just three touchdowns in Saturday's 41-21 victory in the PIAA Class 6A championship.
Jordan Crawford
Pine-Richland
The senior running back rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, but also made plays on special teams and defense that were crucial. Crawford returned the opening kickoff 62 yards to the St. Joseph's Prep 31-yard line. From there, the Rams needed just three plays to take a 7-0 lead. He was credited with a forced fumble in the fourth quarter that led to the Rams' sixth touchdown drive.
Phil Jurkovec
Pine-Richland
Jurkovec rushed for four touchdowns and threw for a fifth in Pine-Richland's 41-21 victory over St. Joseph's Prep in the PIAA Class 6A final. The Notre Dame-bound quarterback scored on runs of 1, 17, 13 and 6 yards as Pine-Richland (16-0) won its first state title.
@pjurkovec Congrats to Phil Jurkovec, Pennsylvania's 2017-18 Gatorade State Football Player of the Year. #GatoradePOY @PRRamsFootball pic.twitter.com/BJHZ9ANLMT— Hudl (@Hudl) December 11, 2017
Robert Kennedy
Jeannette
The senior rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 143 yards and two scores and also caught a 46-yard pass in Jeannette's 42-12 victory over Homer-Center in the PIAA Class A final.
Ethan Moore
Quaker Valley
The junior wideout stepped into a featured role Saturday and made five catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The Quakers' top receiver, Isaiah McNair, was out with an injury.
Jordan Taylor
Quaker Valley
The junior rushed for 147 yards and scored twice on touchdown runs of 34 and 35 yards. As a linebacker, Taylor had four tackles and a sack, and was pressuring Middletown's quarterback when teammate Andrew Seymour returned an interception for a touchdown.
Travis Thompson II
Gateway
The senior receiver provided a bright spot for the Gators with five catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in a Class 5A loss to Archbishop Wood.
