Gateway's Walker, Pine-Richland's Jurkovec, South Fayette's Saxton finish among WPIAL's all-time passers
Updated 15 hours ago
In WPIAL football history only record-holder Brett Brumbaugh of South Fayette passed for more yards than Gateway's Brady Walker.
The Gators senior quarterback finished his career Friday with 8,816 yards after a 257-yard effort in the PIAA Class 5A final in Hershey. Also joining the WPIAL's all-time Top Six this season were Pine-Richland senior Phil Jurkovec and South Fayette senior Drew Saxton. Jurkovec ranks fourth with 8,202 yards. Saxton is sixth with 7,452.
There are now 11 players in WPIAL history with at least 6,000 career passing yards, led by Brumbaugh with 11,084.
Rk, Player, School, Senior year, Yards
1. Brett Brumbaugh, South Fayette, 2014, 11,084
2. Brady Walker, Gateway, 2017, 8,816
3. Lenny Williams, Sto-Rox, 2013, 8,509
4. Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland, 2017, 8,202
5. Ben DiNucci, Pine-Richland, 2014, 7,619
6. Drew Saxton, South Fayette, 2017, 7,452
7. Christian Brumbaugh, South Fayette, 2010, 7,162
8. Dillon Buechel, Montour, 2011, 6,898
9. Adam DiMichele, Sto-Rox, 2003, 6,741
10. Robert Kalkstein, Gateway, 2009, 6,591
11. Andrew DiDonato, South Fayette, 2005, 6,573
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.