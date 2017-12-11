Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Gateway's Walker, Pine-Richland's Jurkovec, South Fayette's Saxton finish among WPIAL's all-time passers

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
Gateway's Brady Walker (left) and Canaan Cleveland accept the PIAA Class 5A runner-up trophy after a 49-14 loss to Archbishop Wood in the state championship game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz hugs quarterback Phil Jurkovec after the Rams defeated St. Joseph's Prep, 41-21, in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
South Fayette's Drew Saxton throws the ball downfield to a receiver during the game against Central Valley in the WPIAL Class 4A Week Zero matchup at South Fayette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
In WPIAL football history only record-holder Brett Brumbaugh of South Fayette passed for more yards than Gateway's Brady Walker.

The Gators senior quarterback finished his career Friday with 8,816 yards after a 257-yard effort in the PIAA Class 5A final in Hershey. Also joining the WPIAL's all-time Top Six this season were Pine-Richland senior Phil Jurkovec and South Fayette senior Drew Saxton. Jurkovec ranks fourth with 8,202 yards. Saxton is sixth with 7,452.

There are now 11 players in WPIAL history with at least 6,000 career passing yards, led by Brumbaugh with 11,084.

Rk, Player, School, Senior year, Yards

1. Brett Brumbaugh, South Fayette, 2014, 11,084

2. Brady Walker, Gateway, 2017, 8,816

3. Lenny Williams, Sto-Rox, 2013, 8,509

4. Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland, 2017, 8,202

5. Ben DiNucci, Pine-Richland, 2014, 7,619

6. Drew Saxton, South Fayette, 2017, 7,452

7. Christian Brumbaugh, South Fayette, 2010, 7,162

8. Dillon Buechel, Montour, 2011, 6,898

9. Adam DiMichele, Sto-Rox, 2003, 6,741

10. Robert Kalkstein, Gateway, 2009, 6,591

11. Andrew DiDonato, South Fayette, 2005, 6,573

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

