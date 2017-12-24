Westmoreland high school notebook: Yough's Houseman, Penn-Trafford's Suman get offers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Division II schools have been scouring the WPIAL in recent weeks and extended scholarship offers to several Westmoreland players.

Yough lineman Scotty Houseman and Penn-Trafford receiver/defensive back Cam Suman received offers from West Liberty. Suman also was offered by West Virginia Wesleyan, a school that also offered Greensburg Central Catholic kicker Ethan Slike.

Latrobe's Jason Armstrong, meantime, picked up offers from Fairmont State and Cal (Pa.). He is a standout linebacker. And Belle Vernon wideout/defensive back Logan Pfrogner grabbed offers from Walsh and Wheeling Jesuit.

Kubasky OK

Mt. Pleasant freshman basketball player Jake Kubasky was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a scary fall in Wednesday's nonsection game at Jeannette.

Kubasky was going for rebound when he fell and hit his head off the floor. Play was suspended for more than 30 minutes, and Kubasky was taken to Children's Hospital where he received a CTE scan, Mt. Pleasant athletic director Allan Bilinsky said.

Norwin team honored

Norwin honored its PIAA Class AAA championship-winning 1,600-meter relay team Friday night before the basketball game against Latrobe.

The team of Nick Coleman, Josh Coleman, Kyle Turkovsky and Gianni Rizzo became the first 1,600 relay in WPIAL history to win a state title. They rallied in the final 120 meters to pass Central Bucks West and post a school-record time of 3 minutes, 18.26 seconds.

Back to action

Ligonier Valley senior Jackson Daugherty and junior Aaron Tutino returned to the Ligonier Valley basketball lineup last week, a welcome sight to fans who saw the pair suffer injuries in the PIAA Class 2A football quarterfinal game in Hershey.

Daugherty twisted both ankles, and Tutino injured his calf.

Local Duke ties

A quarterback with local ties will play Division I football.

Gunnar Holmberg, a senior at Wake Forest Heritage (N.C.), signed with Duke on Wednesday, the start of the NCAA's new early signing period.

Holmberg is the first cousin of recent Hempfield standout athletes Maddie and Gabby Holmberg. Both earned college track & field scholarships, Maddie to Penn State and Gabby to Duquesne.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twiter @BillBeckner.