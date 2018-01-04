Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Steelers nominate Quaker Valley's Veshio for Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year Award

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 3:57 p.m.
Quaker Valley head coach Jerry Veshio smiles as time winds down in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game against Middletown Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley head coach Jerry Veshio smiles as time winds down in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game against Middletown Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Quaker Valley football coach Jerry Veshio addresses the crowd who gathered at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale to welcome home the team after winning its first state championship in school history on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
Bobby Cherry | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley football coach Jerry Veshio addresses the crowd who gathered at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale to welcome home the team after winning its first state championship in school history on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Updated 12 hours ago

The NFL added another honor to Jerry Veshio's remarkable year as Quaker Valley's football coach.

Veshio was among the 32 high school coaches announced Thursday as nominees for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. Each NFL team nominated one coach and the Steelers picked Veshio, who took over as interim coach and led Quaker Valley to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles.

The winner will be announced Jan. 28 during the Pro Bowl telecast on ABC. All 32 nominees are invited to attend the NFL's all-star week in Orlando to visit Pro Bowl practices, participate in a coaches clinic and attend the USA Football National Conference.

The winner also will be honored Feb. 3 during an NBC-televised awards show one day before the Super Bowl.

Veshio, a retired Quaker Valley administrator who last coached football in 1986, stepped in for one season as the Quakers coach when John Tortorea resigned days before the season. Under Veshio, Quaker Valley defeated Middletown, 41-24, in the PIAA Class 3A championship, just three weeks after the Quakers earned the team's first WPIAL title.

Veshio was named as the state's Class 3A coach of the year in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.