Steelers nominate Quaker Valley's Veshio for Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year Award

The NFL added another honor to Jerry Veshio's remarkable year as Quaker Valley's football coach.

Veshio was among the 32 high school coaches announced Thursday as nominees for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. Each NFL team nominated one coach and the Steelers picked Veshio, who took over as interim coach and led Quaker Valley to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles.

The winner will be announced Jan. 28 during the Pro Bowl telecast on ABC. All 32 nominees are invited to attend the NFL's all-star week in Orlando to visit Pro Bowl practices, participate in a coaches clinic and attend the USA Football National Conference.

The winner also will be honored Feb. 3 during an NBC-televised awards show one day before the Super Bowl.

Veshio, a retired Quaker Valley administrator who last coached football in 1986, stepped in for one season as the Quakers coach when John Tortorea resigned days before the season. Under Veshio, Quaker Valley defeated Middletown, 41-24, in the PIAA Class 3A championship, just three weeks after the Quakers earned the team's first WPIAL title.

Veshio was named as the state's Class 3A coach of the year in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

