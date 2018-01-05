Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

PSFCA announces coaching staffs for Big 33, East-West all-star games

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
New Castle coach Joe Cowart.
Christopher Horner
New Castle coach Joe Cowart. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Beaver Falls head coach Ryan Matsook hugs Dalton Cleckley as time expires in the WPIAL Class AAA championship game against Aliquippa Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Beaver Falls head coach Ryan Matsook hugs Dalton Cleckley as time expires in the WPIAL Class AAA championship game against Aliquippa Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz talks with his team after defeating Manheim Township in a PIAA Class 6A state semifinal Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Mansion Park in Altoona.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz talks with his team after defeating Manheim Township in a PIAA Class 6A state semifinal Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Mansion Park in Altoona.

Updated 33 minutes ago

New Castle football coach Joe Cowart and Western Beaver athletic director Ryan Matsook, who formerly coached Beaver Falls, were named Friday as assistants on Pennsylvania's staff for this year's Big 33 Football Classic.

Manheim Township's Mark Evans will be the all-star team's head coach, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announced.

The PSFCA also revealed the coaching staffs for the annual East-West Game. Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz will lead the West team with Union's Stacey Robinson and Hopewell's Mark Washington among his assistants. Others on Kasperowicz's staff are Red Lion's Jesse Shay, United's Kevin Marabito and Kane's Todd Silfies.

Spring-Ford's Chad Brubaker will coach the East. His assistants are Central Bucks West's Chas Cathers, Bethlehem Freedom's Jason Roeder, Conestoga Valley's Gerad Novak, Harrisburg's Calvin Everett and Wallenpaupack's Mark Watson.

Along with Evans, Cowart and Matsook, Pennsylvania's staff for the Big 33 includes State College's Matt Lintel, Cumberland Valley's Michael Whitehead, Neshaminy's Steve Wilmot, Phoenixville's Evan Breisblatt and Emmaus' Harold Fairclough.

The PSFCA runs both all-star games. Dates were not announced. The East-West Game was held in May last season with the Big 33 Football Classic in June.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

