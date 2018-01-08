Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Ligonier Valley wide receiver Tutino selected for All-World game

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Tutino (6) looks for room around Berlin Brothersvalley's Carter Raupach (22) as he returns a punt 42 yards late in the first quarter in the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Weller Field in Ligonier. Ligonier Valley leads 28-0 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Tutino (6) looks for room around Berlin Brothersvalley's Carter Raupach (22) as he returns a punt 42 yards late in the first quarter in the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Weller Field in Ligonier. Ligonier Valley leads 28-0 at halftime.

Updated 8 hours ago

Ligonier Valley junior wide receiver Aaron Tutino, a two-time Tribune-Review Terrific 25 honoree, was selected to participate in the National Underclassman All-World football game, Feb. 16-19, at DeSoto, Texas.

But because the PIAA doesn't permit contact for underclassmen outside the season, Tutino won't be able to participate,

“It's a great honor and great recognition for him,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “But unfortunately, he can't play. Collin Smith (now at West Virginia) was invited to participate in a similar game.”

Tutino has caught 140 passes for 2,757 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career.

He has made unofficial visits to Buffalo, Boston College and Ohio. UMass and Holy Cross also have shown interest.

“It's pretty cool to be invited,” Tutino said. “I'm finally getting recognized for my talents. I'm going to look into it more, and I'd love to go.”

Tutino said he expects to be targeted more next season after the graduation of senior Jackson Daugherty.

“I'm looking to the end my high school career strong,” Tutino said.

Tutino was injured in Ligonier Valley's loss to Dunmore in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. It was the same type of calf injury that sidelined the Steelers' Antonio Brown.

“I'm 100 percent now and I'm playing basketball,” Tutino said. “The injury was painful. I could jog, but I couldn't cut. I tried to go, but couldn't.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.