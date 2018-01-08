Ligonier Valley wide receiver Tutino selected for All-World game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier Valley junior wide receiver Aaron Tutino, a two-time Tribune-Review Terrific 25 honoree, was selected to participate in the National Underclassman All-World football game, Feb. 16-19, at DeSoto, Texas.

But because the PIAA doesn't permit contact for underclassmen outside the season, Tutino won't be able to participate,

“It's a great honor and great recognition for him,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “But unfortunately, he can't play. Collin Smith (now at West Virginia) was invited to participate in a similar game.”

Tutino has caught 140 passes for 2,757 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career.

He has made unofficial visits to Buffalo, Boston College and Ohio. UMass and Holy Cross also have shown interest.

“It's pretty cool to be invited,” Tutino said. “I'm finally getting recognized for my talents. I'm going to look into it more, and I'd love to go.”

Tutino said he expects to be targeted more next season after the graduation of senior Jackson Daugherty.

“I'm looking to the end my high school career strong,” Tutino said.

Tutino was injured in Ligonier Valley's loss to Dunmore in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. It was the same type of calf injury that sidelined the Steelers' Antonio Brown.

“I'm 100 percent now and I'm playing basketball,” Tutino said. “The injury was painful. I could jog, but I couldn't cut. I tried to go, but couldn't.”

