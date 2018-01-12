Thomas Jefferson's Palmer named defensive MVP at all-star game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Noah Palmer put on an MVP performance at a recent national high school all-star football game.

Palmer, a senior tight end/defensive end at Thomas Jefferson, was named defensive MVP at the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl held at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium.

Palmer, who will continue his football career at Pitt along with teammate Devin Danielson, was credited with three tackles and two sacks in the game.

“It was an overall great experience,” Palmer said. “They treated it like a five-star game, and they ran the whole thing with a lot of enthusiasm.

“It was great to compete with athletes from across the country, and it was great to be coached by former NFL players. It was also great to meet new people and make friends.”

Rosters for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl consisted of top high school seniors from around the country, and the game was aired on ESPN3.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Palmer was invited to the showcase event prior the season. He served as a captain for the North team, which defeated the South, 14-13.

“I got the invite in the summer and told them I'd play,” he said. “I got down there, did all the registration stuff. We had practice from 2 to 5 (p.m.), then a ‘meet and greet.' The next day, there was a practice and jersey presentation. On game day, we had breakfast with the whole staff, then played the game later that night.”

Palmer's team was coached by NFL veteran Arlin Harris, who played with the Rams and Lions. The coaching staff also included NFL veterans Aaron Harris (offensive coordinator), George Teague (defensive coordinator), Mark McMillan (defensive backs), Ron Dayne (running backs); and Jvonne Parker (offensive/defensive lines); and Blue-Grey football staff members Al McCauley (linebackers) and Rodney Beasley (wide receivers).

Palmer was an instrumental player in Thomas Jefferson's recent three-year run of WPIAL championships. He was a two-year starter and three-year letterman for the Jaguars. He also was a two-time all-conference selection.

Palmer was the lone WPIAL player selected for the game.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.