Pine-Richland football team to be honored Friday night

The MaxPreps Tour of Champions will visit Pine-Richland on Friday night to honor the Rams' state championship football team.

The team will be recognized after the junior varsity basketball game at approximately 6:30 p.m. The Rams' varsity plays North Hills at 7:30 p.m.

CORRECTION: The @PRRamsFootball will be honored and recognized 6:30-7:00 after the JV game is done. Varsity hoops tips off at 7:30. Can't wait to see everyone there! #Together #RollRams https://t.co/wAMfIryTRi — PR Basketball (@PRRamsHoops) January 10, 2018

Maxpreps selected 50 football teams for its tour. To be eligible, a team must win a state championship and place well in the website's rankings.

Pine-Richland (16-0) finished ranked first in Pennsylvania and No. 16 overall nationally after defeating St. Joseph's Prep, 41-21, in the PIAA Class 6A championship.

Your @PRRamsFootball team is proud to be part of the prestigious @MaxPreps Tour of Champions. #ALLIN https://t.co/omFX46Uwwm — Eric Kasperowicz (@CoachKasper) January 4, 2018

