Football

Jeannette football raising money for championship rings

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
The Jeannette football team takes the field at the start of the PIAA Class A state championship game against Homer-Center Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jeannette is still ring-chasing.

The Jayhawks football team, which won WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles, has started an online fundraiser to raise money for championship rings .

The team boosters want to gather $5,000 to buy rings for players, coaches, cheeleaders and managers.

The school district does not fund the purchase of rings and has not done so in the past. The boosters met with a ring company just before Christmas and are planning the fundraising.

“The kids are asking every day: ‘When are we getting the rings?' ” Jeannette head coach Roy Hall said. “This is very important for our program.”

Led by versatile senior Robert Kennedy, some athletic receivers and an undersized line, Jeannette finished 15-1 and now has 736 all-time wins, the most in WPIAL history.

It has nine WPIAL titles and two state championships.

Assistant coach Trevor Petrillo, who is helping to spread the word on social media, believes the cause is a key step in recognizing a highlight-filled season.

“It's extremely important,” Petrillo said. “The kids are rock stars in this city. Rock stars need some bling.”

Donations are tax-deductible.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

