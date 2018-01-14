Westmoreland high school notebook: Jeannette 'rock stars need some bling'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette wants to ring in the new year.

The Jayhawks football team, which won WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles, has started an online fundraiser to raise money for championship rings.

The team boosters want to collect $5,000 to buy rings for players, coaches, cheerleaders and managers.

The school district does not fund the purchase of rings and has not done so in the past. The boosters met with a ring company before Christmas and are planning the fundraising.

“The kids are asking every day: ‘When are we getting the rings?' ” Jeannette coach Roy Hall said. “This is very important for our program.”

Led by versatile senior Robert Kennedy, some athletic receivers and an undersized line, Jeannette finished 15-1 and now has 736 all-time wins, the most in WPIAL history.

It has nine WPIAL titles and two state championships.

Assistant coach Trevor Petrillo, who is helping to spread the word on social media, believes the cause is a key step in recognizing a highlight-filled season.

“It's extremely important,” Petrillo said. “The kids are rock stars in this city. Rock stars need some bling.”

Donations are tax-deductible.

Here is the link: https://app.snap-raise.com/fundraisers/jeannette-jayhawks-championship-ring-drive-2018/participant/1243154?share_type=email_0&donation_invite_id=15803326

Southmoreland nears decision on football coach

Soutmoreland appears close to hiring a new football coach after the resignation of Mark Adams.

Athletic director Charlie Swink said interviews have been conducted of potential candidates inside the district.

“I would have liked to have a person in place by now so he could get the weightlifting program started,” Swink said. “But if the board is satisfied with the candidates within the district, we could have a person hired by (this) week.”

Adams went 12-45 in five seasons.

The Scotties went 0-9 last year as injuries took a toll on an already-depleted roster.

Swink said if the board doesn't like the candidates within the district, he will advertise for a coach outside the district.

In it to win it

Something will have to give when two winless team meet on the court Monday night in Section 3-4A girls basketball.

Yough is 0-13, Derry is 0-11 and the teams are tied for last place at 0-6.

But they will play each other in Herminie.

The winner also will give a coach his first win. Both teams have first-year coaches: Mike Gerdich at Yough and William Johnson at Derry.

LV honorees

The Heritage Conference of District 6 recognized its fall all-conference athletes, and Ligonier Valley was well-represented.

Rams athletes honored were: Aaron Tutino, Jackson Daugherty, Joey Dubics, Cole Peters, and Aaron Sheeder for football; Rachel Horrell for volleyball; Trent Mazzotta and Angelene Piper for cross country; and Sara Klinchock and Gunnar Elliott for golf.

Paul Schofield contributed. Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.