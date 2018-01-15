Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

WPIAL announces alignment for fall sports, some spring sports

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Pine-Richland's Raymond Falcone catches a pass in front of St. Joseph's Prep's Devon Dickerson during the second quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Raymond Falcone catches a pass in front of St. Joseph's Prep's Devon Dickerson during the second quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Updated 10 hours ago

The WPIAL today released section and conference alignments for the next two years for fall sports and some spring sports. Here's a look at where teams from Western Pennsylvania will compete:

Football

2018-19 WPIAL football conferences

Class 6A (9 teams)

Section 1: Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, Norwin, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley

Class 5A (24 teams)

Section 1: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Chartiers Valley, Moon, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills

Section 2: Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, McKeesport, Penn-Trafford, Plum

Section 3: Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Kiski Area, Mars, North Hills, Penn Hills, Shaler

Class 4A (16 teams)

Section 1: Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Highlands, Knoch, Montour, New Castle, South Fayette

Section 2: Belle Vernon, Greensburg Salem, Indiana, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, West Mifflin

Class 3A (17 teams)

Section 1: Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Quaker Valley, South Park, Waynesburg

Section 2: Burrell, CW North Catholic, Deer Lakes, Derry, Elizabeth Forward, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, Uniontown, Yough

Class 2A (31 teams)

Section 1: Apollo-Ridge, Avonworth, East Allegheny, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley, Summit Academy, Valley

Section 2: Ellwood City, Freedom, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside, Shenango, Western Beaver

Section 3: Beth-Center, Brownsville, Carmichaels, Charleroi, Frazier, McGuffey, Southmoreland, Washington

Section 4: Brentwood, Burgettstown, Carlynton, Fort Cherry, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, South Allegheny, South Side Beaver

Class A (28 teams)

Section 1: Clairton, Greensburg C.C., Imani Christian, Jeannette, Leechburg, Riverview, Springdale

Section 2: Avella, Bentworth, California, Chartiers-Houston, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene

Section 3: Bishop Canevin, Cornell, Laurel, Northgate, OLSH, Rochester, Sto-Rox, Union

Field hockey

Cross country

Boys golf

Girls golf

Boys soccer

Girls soccer

Boys and girls tennis

Boys and girls volleyball

Track and field

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.