WPIAL announces alignment for fall sports, some spring sports
Updated 10 hours ago
The WPIAL today released section and conference alignments for the next two years for fall sports and some spring sports. Here's a look at where teams from Western Pennsylvania will compete:
Football
IT'S OFFICIAL ... #WPIAL approves football alignments for 2018 and 2019 seasons. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/Bic3fYkNeT— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018
2018-19 WPIAL football conferences
Class 6A (9 teams)
Section 1: Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, Norwin, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley
Class 5A (24 teams)
Section 1: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Chartiers Valley, Moon, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills
Section 2: Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, McKeesport, Penn-Trafford, Plum
Section 3: Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Kiski Area, Mars, North Hills, Penn Hills, Shaler
Class 4A (16 teams)
Section 1: Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Highlands, Knoch, Montour, New Castle, South Fayette
Section 2: Belle Vernon, Greensburg Salem, Indiana, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, West Mifflin
Class 3A (17 teams)
Section 1: Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Quaker Valley, South Park, Waynesburg
Section 2: Burrell, CW North Catholic, Deer Lakes, Derry, Elizabeth Forward, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, Uniontown, Yough
Class 2A (31 teams)
Section 1: Apollo-Ridge, Avonworth, East Allegheny, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley, Summit Academy, Valley
Section 2: Ellwood City, Freedom, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside, Shenango, Western Beaver
Section 3: Beth-Center, Brownsville, Carmichaels, Charleroi, Frazier, McGuffey, Southmoreland, Washington
Section 4: Brentwood, Burgettstown, Carlynton, Fort Cherry, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle, South Allegheny, South Side Beaver
Class A (28 teams)
Section 1: Clairton, Greensburg C.C., Imani Christian, Jeannette, Leechburg, Riverview, Springdale
Section 2: Avella, Bentworth, California, Chartiers-Houston, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene
Section 3: Bishop Canevin, Cornell, Laurel, Northgate, OLSH, Rochester, Sto-Rox, Union
Field hockey
#WPIAL field hockey alignment for 2018 and 2019. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/BL57SXSZZA— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018
Cross country
#WPIAL cross country alignment for 2018 and 2019 seasons. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/gpX5W6jZY0— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018
Boys golf
#WPIAL boys golf alignment for 2018 and 2019. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/CBA3xP29kv— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018
Girls golf
#WPIAL girls golf alignment for 2018 and 2019. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/FW0XSD6Weo— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018
Boys soccer
#WPIAL boys soccer alignment for 2018 and 2019. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/armnBISWdH— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018
Girls soccer
#WPIAL girls soccer alignment for 2018 and 2019. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/3QX4ueP1uK— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018
Boys and girls tennis
#WPIAL boys and girls team tennis alignments for 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/8pMXy8KlrO— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018
Boys and girls volleyball
#WPIAL boys and girls volleyball section alignment for 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/WH2mxQ3l7I— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018
Track and field
#WPIAL track and field alignment for 2019 and 2010 seasons. #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/I8jwakoy2r— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) January 15, 2018