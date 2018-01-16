Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Pryor's agent donates to Jeannette's championship-ring cause

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
Jeannette varsity football coach Roy Hall poses for a photo with Terrelle Pryor Sr., wide receiver for the Washington Redskins and a Jeannette grad, on Tuesday Jan. 16, 2018 at Jeannette High School. A donation worth $1,000 from Rosenhaus Sports Representation Inc. on behalf of Pryor was given to the Jeannette football program.
Tribune-Review
Jeannette varsity football coach Roy Hall poses for a photo with Terrelle Pryor Sr., wide receiver for the Washington Redskins and a Jeannette grad, on Tuesday Jan. 16, 2018 at Jeannette High School. A donation worth $1,000 from Rosenhaus Sports Representation Inc. on behalf of Pryor was given to the Jeannette football program.

Updated 9 hours ago

Jeannette received some help from an old friend in its quest to get its football team championship rings.

Former star quarterback Terrelle Pryor presented a check for $1,000 from Rosenhaus Sports Representation, Inc., to Jayhawks coach Roy Hall at Tuesday night's home basketball game against Greensburg Central Catholic.

Pryor, a wide receiver with the Washington Redskins this past season, did not wish to comment on the donation but said he plans to personally give more to the cause in the near future.

Jeannette won its ninth WPIAL title and second PIAA championship this season.

“Don't worry, you'll get them,” he said to Hall, regarding the rings.

Pryor signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Redskins last offseason. He missed most of the season with an ankle injury.

“He always said he wanted to do something for us,” Hall said. “He has been very supportive to our program and with the kids.”

Hall said the team needs to raise between $23,000 and $25,000 for the rings. An online go-fund-me-type format is seeking to raise $5,000.

Hall said the there will be a night at the races and a spaghetti dinner to help raise money, and that proceeds from state-championship apparel sales also will help.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.