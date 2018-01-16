Pryor's agent donates to Jeannette's championship-ring cause

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette received some help from an old friend in its quest to get its football team championship rings.

Former star quarterback Terrelle Pryor presented a check for $1,000 from Rosenhaus Sports Representation, Inc., to Jayhawks coach Roy Hall at Tuesday night's home basketball game against Greensburg Central Catholic.

Pryor, a wide receiver with the Washington Redskins this past season, did not wish to comment on the donation but said he plans to personally give more to the cause in the near future.

Jeannette won its ninth WPIAL title and second PIAA championship this season.

“Don't worry, you'll get them,” he said to Hall, regarding the rings.

Pryor signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Redskins last offseason. He missed most of the season with an ankle injury.

“He always said he wanted to do something for us,” Hall said. “He has been very supportive to our program and with the kids.”

Hall said the team needs to raise between $23,000 and $25,000 for the rings. An online go-fund-me-type format is seeking to raise $5,000.

Hall said the there will be a night at the races and a spaghetti dinner to help raise money, and that proceeds from state-championship apparel sales also will help.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.