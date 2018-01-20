Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Penn Hills football learns Class 5A conference foes

Andrew John | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 1:27 a.m.
Penn Hills' Terry Smith carries past Plum defender Dominic Carlisano during their game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Newman Stadium in McCandless. Penn Hills won 26-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Terry Smith carries past Plum defender Dominic Carlisano during their game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Newman Stadium in McCandless. Penn Hills won 26-0.

Updated 5 hours ago

Last month, the Penn Hills athletic department decided to be classified in Class 5A in football, basketball, baseball and softball under the new WPIAL realignment for the 2018 and '19 seasons.

The Indians found out last week which football teams will join them in their conference.

Penn Hills was part of Class 6A's Northern Seven the last two seasons, which included Pine-Richland, Central Catholic, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Butler and Shaler.

The Indians now will be part of a Class 5A conference composed of Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Kiski Area, Mars, North Hills and Shaler.

“I was hoping to get in a conference little closer to home to restore some of the rivalries. I'm not sure what the nonconference schedule is going to look like. I hope we can restore some of those rivalries with Gateway, Woodland Hills and McKeesport,” football coach Jon LeDonne said.

The Indians are hopeful the WPIAL football committee will decide to have two nonconference games with local rivals to prepare them for the new conference and playoffs.

In Class 5A, the committee divided the 24 teams into three eight-team conferences. The conferences are geographically friendly, with most road trips needing fewer than 30 miles.

“We heard the committee decided the sections based off of geography. When we put teams on a map, there's not much control you can have over that. I think they tried their best to figure out travel time,” athletic director Stephanie Strauss said.

Last season, the Indians (8-4, 3-3) finished fourth in the Northern Seven behind state champion Pine-Richland, Central Catholic and North Allegheny. Shaler finished 0-10, 0-6 last season.

The Indians will look to be the class of their new conference. Fox Chapel is coming off a 6-5, 5-3 season in the Class 5A Allegheny Nine, and North Hills (5-5, 4-4) and Hampton (2-8, 2-6) also will come over from the Allegheny Nine.

Armstrong (6-4, 4-4) and Kiski Area (1-9, 1-7) join from the Class 5A Big East, and Mars (6-5, 5-3) jumps up from the Class 4A Northwest Nine.

“I think they looked to split some of the traditional powers up. Each conference is set up with good teams in them. I'm looking forward to the season,” LeDonne said.

The Penn Hills boys and girls soccer programs also found out last week how the realignment affects them.

Starting next fall, the boys soccer program will be part of Section 3-AAAA, which has familiar section foes Plum and Woodland Hills as well as newcomers Connellsville, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin and Penn-Trafford.

The new section will not include Allderdice, Brashear, Central Catholic and Fox Chapel.

For the girls soccer program, the Indians will be in Section 3-AAAA with only one carryover in Allderdice and will be joined by Connellsville, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin and Penn-Trafford.

Brashear, Fox Chapel, Plum and Woodland Hills are not in the new section.

“It's going to be a tougher section. We won't have many games that won't challenge us. It's going to be challenging week-to-week, and it's going to make our teams even better,” Strauss said.

The Indians girls volleyball team will belong to Section 3-4A with Connellsville, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Plum.

Realignment didn't affect the boys golf, girls tennis, cross country and track programs, but the boys volleyball program will lose Gateway in the new Section 3-3A.

The boys volleyball team faces Armstrong, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Plum.

Updated alignments for winter sports and the remaining spring sports will be finalized in February and March.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.