Belle Vernon's 'Big Z' in 'Big D' for all-star game

Blake Zubovic had seen AT&T Stadium, the cavernous home of the Dallas Cowboys, several times before on television.

But the Belle Vernon senior will get to see just how massive the place is — giant scoreboard included — when he takes the field Wednesday night for a team practice for the International Bowl IX all-star game in Arlington, Texas.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. (CT) Friday night.

Zubovic is playing for the USA Football National U-19 Team. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound lineman is a Pitt signee and was selected for the game in October.

At that time, he wasn't sure if he was playing since he was focused on the WPIAL playoffs. But he decided to accept the invitation and is glad he did.

“It's been an amazing experience so far,” said Zubovic, a former baseball standout who switched sports and became one of the WPIAL's most heavily recruited linemen over the last couple of years. “I am really looking forward to the game. It's an honor to be recognized in such a prestigious bowl.”

Zubovic is the only WPIAL player in the event.

There are several all-star games being played over three days, including U-14, 15, 16, 17, and 18 divisions, and will be broadcast by ESPN3.

Players and teams hail from the U.S., Canada, Japan, Mexico and the Nordic nations.

“It's crazy because you've got an extremely talented group of football players going to represent USA,” Zubovic said. “This doesn't happen anywhere else.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.