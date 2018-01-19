Penn-Trafford RB Gay weighs options

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the top rushers in Westmoreland County is in no rush to make his college decision.

John Gay IV, a standout at Penn-Trafford, has drawn additional recruiting attention since his senior season ended, and has more options to ponder.

“That's not a bad thing at all,” said Gay, a running back and defensive back. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I'm just trying to let it play out.”

Gay recently visited the Air Force Academy, where he has an offer to play, and last week was offered a scholarship by Robert Morris, whose new coaches are making their rounds in the county.

Gay rushed for 1,285 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and helped Penn-Trafford reach the WPIAL Class 5A title game at Heinz Field.

He also has Division I offers from Navy, Howard and Cornell, and Division II offers from Saginaw Valley State and Seton Hill.

“More schools are becoming interested, and I have more visits to take,” Gay said. “So nothing is out of the question.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.