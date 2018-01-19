Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Penn-Trafford RB Gay weighs options

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Penn-Trafford's John Gay hurdles Gateway's Travis Thompson II into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's John Gay hurdles Gateway's Travis Thompson II into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 10 hours ago

One of the top rushers in Westmoreland County is in no rush to make his college decision.

John Gay IV, a standout at Penn-Trafford, has drawn additional recruiting attention since his senior season ended, and has more options to ponder.

“That's not a bad thing at all,” said Gay, a running back and defensive back. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I'm just trying to let it play out.”

Gay recently visited the Air Force Academy, where he has an offer to play, and last week was offered a scholarship by Robert Morris, whose new coaches are making their rounds in the county.

Gay rushed for 1,285 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and helped Penn-Trafford reach the WPIAL Class 5A title game at Heinz Field.

He also has Division I offers from Navy, Howard and Cornell, and Division II offers from Saginaw Valley State and Seton Hill.

“More schools are becoming interested, and I have more visits to take,” Gay said. “So nothing is out of the question.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.