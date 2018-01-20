Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Hempfield's Sliwoski, Jeannette's Kennedy to play in all-star game

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 12:12 a.m.
Hempfield's Justin Sliwoski (11) looks for an open receiver against Greensburg Salem in the second quarter of a non conference football game on Friday Aug. 25, 2017 at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy carries for a first down during the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class A state semifinal against Farrell Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Seneca Valley High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy carries for a first down during the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class A state semifinal against Farrell Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Seneca Valley High School.

Hempfield senior Justin Sliwoski and Jeannette senior Robert Kennedy are among a group of Western Pennsylvania football player who have accepted invitations to play in the 2018 NFBD All-Star game in May.

Seven players from the WPIAL have committed so far.

The others include Central Catholic defensive end David Green and lineman Tony Young, Pine-Richland running back Kenny White, Bethel Park lineman James Gmitter and McKeesport running back Carlinos Acie.

NFBD, short for Never Fear Being Different, has the following mission statement: To educate and empower the social media generation by providing thoughtful, socially-relevant content to inspire positive change in our society. The organization hosted an all-star game last spring, as well.

Sliwoski was a Tribune Review Terrific 25 all-star. He threw 1,668 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Kennedy, who played quarterback, wide receiver and safety, helped Jeannette to PIAA and WPIAL Class A titles. He was the Tribune-Review Player of the Year and state Class A co-player of the year.

He turned in an MVP performance in the PIAA championship game by rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns, throwing for 143 yards and two scores and catching a 46-yard pass.

His 56-yard touchdown run in the second quarter shocked Homer-Center's defense and propelled Jeannette to a 42-12 victory for its second PIAA title. The Jayhawks also won a ninth WPIAL title and overtook New Castle for most wins in the WPIAL with 736.

Kennedy completed 87 of 152 passes for 1,462 yards and 25 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,356 yards 22 touchdowns. He also moved to wide receiver when Seth Howard played quarterback and caught eight passes for 192 yards and one touchdown.

And, he had 12 interceptions, two against Farrell in the state semifinals, and had six (punt and interception) returns for touchdowns.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib..

