Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Riverview fires football coach Matt Bonislawski

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
Riverview Head Coach Matt Bonislawski, works with his varsity team during the first day of practice. Monday August 8, 2017.
Riverview Head Coach Matt Bonislawski, works with his varsity team during the first day of practice. Monday August 8, 2017.

Updated 7 hours ago

Matt Bonislawski was proud of what he accomplished in his two seasons as Riverview's football coach, so it came as a surprise to him when he found out his time was coming to an end.

Bonislawski, who in his first season led Riverview to its first WPIAL playoff appearance in nearly a decade, said the district informed him last week his position would be opened.

“It came as a shock, to be honest,” he said. “We were there for two years. I got there in June my first year, so we didn't really have an offseason. We only really had one full offseason. I thought we were building something good. The parents I talked to felt we were moving in the right direction.

“The players, I got to speak to them a little bit, and they weren't too happy about it. I feel bad, especially for the seniors, because this is going to be their third coach in four years.”

Bonislawski said he was told he could reapply, but he will not. When asked for a reason, he said, “You'd probably have to ask them.”

Athletic director Mario Rometo could not be reached for comment.

“I learned a lot of valuable lessons while there,” Bonislawski said. “Probably the most important one would be as long as I ever coach again, I will never have a parent of a current player on staff.

“As long as we are coaching, we will put the team in front of any individuals, and we will hand out postseason awards based on performance and not worry about political fallout,” he added later.

A former star quarterback at Highlands who played collegiately at Connecticut and was Highlands' athletic director from 2007-13, Bonislawski took over for Jason Cappa at Riverview in 2016. The man known as “Bones” led Riverview to a 5-14 record and a WPIAL Class A playoff berth in 2016 as a wild card — the Raiders' first postseason appearance since 2007. Riverview lost to Rochester in the first round.

The Raiders finished 2-7 last season as a member of the Eastern Conference with state champion Jeannette, WPIAL runner-up Imani Christian and WPIAL semifinalist Clairton.

“I'm proud of the way the kids worked the last two years for me,” he said. “I thought we always worked hard.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at |dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.