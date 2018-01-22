Kennedy, Jurkovec, Guss, Hooker among Mr. Pa. Football finalists

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four WPIAL quarterbacks are finalists for Mr. Pa. Football.

Pine-Richland senior Phil Jurkovec, a Notre Dame recruit, and New Castle senior Marcus Hooker, a Ohio State recruit, are in the Class 4A to 6A group, along with Erie Cathedral Prep senior quarterback Joe Mischler, Harrisburg senior defensive end Micah Parsons, Archbishop Wood senior defensive back Nasir Peoples and Cumberland Valley senior safety Charlie Katshir.

The Class A to 3A finalists include Jeannette senior Robert Kennedy, who was the Class A co-Player of the Year, and Quaker Valley senior Ricky Guss, the Class 3A Player of the Year. Both led their teams to state titles.

The other small school finalists are Southern Columbia sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming, Williams Valley senior running back Dylan Rabuck, Middletown senior running back Brady Fox and Loyalsock senior linebacker Hunter Webb.

Fans can vote online by going to mrpafootball.com . The winners will be announced Feb. 5. A banquet will be held Feb. 10 at the Harrisburg Hilton.

Jurkovec was the state's Class 6A Player of the Year after leading the Rams to the PIAA title.

He completed 243 of 334 passes for 3,969 yards and 39 touchdowns this season and also had 132 carries for 1,211 yards and 24 touchdowns in leading Pine-Richland to WPIAL and PIAA championships. He rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another in the state title-game victory over St. Joseph's Prep.

Hooker had 193 carries for 1,412 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. He also passed for more than 500 yards to lead New Castle to the playoffs.

Kennedy completed 87 of 152 passes for 1,462 yards and 25 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,356 yards 22 touchdowns. He also moved to wide receiver when Seth Howard played quarterback and caught eight passes for 192 yards and one touchdown.

He had 12 interceptions, two against Farrell in the state semifinals, and had six (punt and interception) returns for touchdowns.

Guss passed for 2,229 yards and 28 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,144 yards. He also was a strong tackler on QV's defense that shut out Aliquippa in the WPIAL finals and went on to win the Class 3A state title.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.