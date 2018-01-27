High school notebook: Franklin Regional coach Scorpion learned much from grandfather Groat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You could say Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Steve Scorpion was grandfathered into basketball.

Scorpion is the grandson of Dick Groat, the former Pirates shortstop and National League MVP who went on to become radio color analyst for Pitt basketball. Groat also was a basketball standout at Duke and had a short NBA stint with the Fort Wayne Pistons before his military enlistment.

Scorpion is in his first season coaching the Panthers (11-4), who began the week ranked No. 4 in WPIAL Class 5A. A 2001 Franklin Regional grad who ranks third on the program's all-time scoring list behind Nick Novak and Aaron Lovelace, Scorpion owes much of his basketball success to Groat. From his playing days, which carried over into a stellar college career at Pitt-Johnstown, and coaching stops at The Kiski School, Polk State (Fla.), Notre Dame Prep (Mass.) and Penn Hills (as an assistant), the former sharpshooter has done plenty to make pap proud, and borrowed from him more than just pedigree.

“He taught me how to play the game the right way as a player,” Scorpion said, “and now I'm trying to get my kids to do the same thing.”

Scorpion remembers going to Pitt basketball games with Groat, taking in the ambience, and then critiquing the box score with him afterwards. It gave Scorpion a unique perspective on the game.

“We would talk about things that Pitt of the other team did, like how to attack this zone or little things that players did,” Scorpion said. “He always circled turnovers and offensive and total rebounds (on box scores). He always told me those were two huge keys to the game. We still do that now after Pitt games. I am always talking to my team about not turning the ball over and rebounding.”

Groat, the father of Scorpion's mother, also instilled integrity in his grandson.

“He used to always tell me you don't have to tell people how good you are,” Scorpion said. “They'll know.”

Scorpion said Groat keeps up with Franklin Regional.

“I called him on Monday and the first thing he said was he heard we lost a tough one Friday night (against Moon),” Scorpion said. “He's always asking me how we're doing and how we played.”

Pap was in attendance for Franklin Regional's 64-46 victory over visiting Gateway on Friday night.

Thrift visits Notre Dame

Norwin football player Jayvon Thrift is attending Notre Dame's junior day this weekend in South Bend, Ind.

The standout junior safety has eight Division I scholarship offers, but would love to add a ninth before he comes back to North Huntingdon.

“I hope so,” Thrift said. “If they offer, they'll for sure be near the top of my list.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Thrift, known for his close-in speed and hard-hitting style, was a WPIAL Class 6A Southeastern Conference first-team player last season as he made 79 tackles and had an interception.

His offers include Pitt, West Virginia, Syracuse, Toledo and Temple.

He has interest from Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland and others.

Thrift plans to visit schools before making his decision.

His father, Jim, said Jayvon will most likely commit before Norwin's next training camp, and that his son plans to enroll early wherever he decides to go.

P-T pairs picks IUP

Two Penn-Trafford football players made verbal commitments to play at IUP. Seniors Will Mayr and Cam Suman are headed to the PSAC school

Mayr was a first-team all-Class 5A Big East pick as a defensive end, and Suman was a second-team wide receiver.

Mayr also had offers from St. Francis (Pa.), Fairmont State, West Virginia State, West Virginia Wesleyan, Seton Hill, Slippery Rock and Edinboro.

Suman's other offers were from West Virginia Wesleyan, Cheyney, Edinboro and West Liberty.

Armstrong, Daugherty commit

Senior football standouts Jason Armstrong of Latrobe and Jackson Daugherty of Ligonier Valley committed to Division II schools.

Armstrong (6-2, 220) is headed to Mercyhurst. He also considered VMI, Shippensburg, Cal (Pa.), Fairmont State, Wheeling Jesuit, Seton Hill and Millersville.

Armstrong was a WPIAL Class 5A Big East first team as a multi-purpose back. He was a playmaker at a quarterback. linebacker and punter.

He completed 112 of 189 passes for 1,484 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 434 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daugherty, meanwhile, will play at Cal (Pa.). The standout receiver and defensive back Jackson also considered Shippensburg and Lock Haven. Daugherty (6-3, 180), an all-state player as an athlete, rushed for a team-high 1,040 yards and 19 touchdowns, caught 42 passes for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns and threw for 544 yards and nine touchdowns for Ligonier Valley, the PIAA District 6 2A champion.

More recruiting buzz

• Belle Vernon defensive end Logan Petrosky committed to Shippensburg.

• Belle Vernon linebacker Dylan Haney and Ligonier Valley lineman Jacob Neiderhiser will continue their playing careers at Geneva.

• Norwin senior linebacker Zacary Turkowski will play at Marietta.

• Cal (Pa.) offered Jeannette senior defensive end Jalen Jones and Belle Vernon receiver/defensive back Logan Pfrogner.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner