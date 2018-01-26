Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Butler asks new coach Christy to bolster football roster

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 3:21 a.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Butler removed the interim label from coach Eric Christy's job title.

The Golden Tornado formally promoted Christy, who started last season as the team's offensive coordinator and took over as coach when Rob Densmore resigned with two games left.

Christy teaches history at the high school.

“Right now with where our program's at, the two biggest things that needed changed are the culture of the program and getting more kids out for the team,” Butler athletic director Bill Mylan said. “Being that he is a teacher that's in the high school building, I think that lends itself to recruiting more kids. He's a very personable guy, a good character guy that will build relationships with the kids. I think that's vital right now.”

Christy takes over a program that owns an 18-73 record over the past decade. Butler finished 3-6 last season, 1-5 in the Northern Seven.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.