Butler asks new coach Christy to bolster football roster
Updated 16 hours ago
Butler removed the interim label from coach Eric Christy's job title.
The Golden Tornado formally promoted Christy, who started last season as the team's offensive coordinator and took over as coach when Rob Densmore resigned with two games left.
Christy teaches history at the high school.
“Right now with where our program's at, the two biggest things that needed changed are the culture of the program and getting more kids out for the team,” Butler athletic director Bill Mylan said. “Being that he is a teacher that's in the high school building, I think that lends itself to recruiting more kids. He's a very personable guy, a good character guy that will build relationships with the kids. I think that's vital right now.”
Christy takes over a program that owns an 18-73 record over the past decade. Butler finished 3-6 last season, 1-5 in the Northern Seven.