Norwin's Thrift heading to Notre Dame junior weekend

Norwin football player Jayvon Thrift will attend Notre Dame's junior day this weekend in South Bend, Ind.

The standout junior safety has eight Division I scholarship offers, but would love to add a ninth in a couple of days.

“I hope so,” Thrift said. “If they offer, they'll for sure be near the top of my list.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Thrift, known for his close-in speed and hard-hitting style, was a WPIAL Class 6A Southeastern Conference first-team player last season as he made 79 tackles and had an interception.

His offers include Pitt, West Virginia, Syracuse, Toledo and Temple.

He has interest from Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland and others.

Thrift plans to visit schools before making his decision.

His father, Jim, said Jayvon will most likely commit before Norwin's next training camp, and that his son plans to enroll early wherever he decides to go.

