Hempfield girls soccer team hoping for deeper run in postseason

Heading into the new season, the goal is simple for the Hempfield girls soccer team: avoid playing Canon-McMillan in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.

The Spartans clashed with the Big Macs each of the last two seasons in the first round of the playoffs, losing 7-0 two years ago and 5-0 last year.

“We want to make playoffs again and have a better seeding than last year,” second-year coach Adam Shaffer said. “We want to advance further in the playoffs than we have the past couple of years.”

Hempfield entered the playoffs last year as the fourth-place team in Section 4-AAAA with an overall record of 4-10-2 and 3-5-2 mark in the section.

In his first full offseason with his team intact, Shaffer focused on getting players in better shape so they will be more prepared for the season.

“This offseason, we focused on speed, agility, strength and overall coordination,” Shaffer said. “We want to prepare our girls in the offseason for game conditions so they are prepared when the season starts.”

For the Spartans, the season will begin Sept. 1 when they host Allderdice in the Hempfield Tournament. Also participating are Mt. Pleasant and Chartiers Valley. As someone who never has coached in but played in a season-opening tournament, Shaffer understands the importance of what these games mean.

“I played in these tournaments when I was in high school but never done it as a coach,” Shaffer said. “You gain a lot of experience playing these two first games right off the bat. You see some things that maybe you don't see in scrimmages and make the needed adjustments immediately before section play starts.”

The Spartans will have their work cut out for them in the section dealing with Norwin. The Knights are ranked No. 2 in the country in the Topdrawersoccer.com poll. Hempfield will play them Sept. 18 and Oct. 6.

“Every time you get to play Norwin, it is a playoff atmosphere,” Shaffer said. “Our girls learn a lot from just those two games. The atmosphere, the intensity, the fan interaction, it is all there. Playing them in the regular season will help us prepare for the playoffs. Whenever we play Norwin, it brings out the best in all of our players.”

In order to make a run at the champs, the Spartans are going to need stellar play from their leader, Meg Jones. Jones will be a four-year starter and was a part of the Hempfield team that last won a playoff game in 2014.

“Her experience is by far the most valuable aspects to her game,” Shaffer said. “She has been through it all. She is a leader on and off the field, in good times and bad. I am expecting her to step up in a big way and lead us in a lot of victories this year.”

