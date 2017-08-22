Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Girls Soccer

Norwin girls soccer rated No. 2 in nation

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
The Norwin girls soccer team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Canon-McMillan, 3-1, in the WPIAL Class AAAA final Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Norwin girls soccer team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Canon-McMillan, 3-1, in the WPIAL Class AAAA final Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, at Highmark Stadium.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Norwin's girls soccer team jumped eight spots in the Top Drawer Soccer national rankings without even playing a game yet.

Norwin is facing great expectations after winning the WPIAL Class AAA title last season and returning seven starters this fall. The Knights were 21-1-1 and made the PIAA quarterfinals.

Originally ranked No. 10 two weeks ago, Norwin vaulted to No. 2 on the eve of a new season.

Norwin has nine players committed to play college soccer, including forward Emily Harrigan (Rutgers), goalkeeper Sam Wexell (Ohio), defenders Eva Frankovic (Kent State) and Maddy Genicola (Duquesne) and midfielders Lexy Kendro (Duquesne) and Alyssa Victor (Duquesne).

Harrigan was named to the USA Today All-USA Preseason Team.

Norwin opens the season Sept. 6 at Bethel Park.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.