Westmoreland high school roundup: Seton LaSalle boys soccer drops Belle Vernon
Updated 15 hours ago
Seton LaSalle defeated Belle Vernon, 3-1, on Saturday in a nonsection boys soccer match.
Gabe Rosario scored twice, and Darryl Daniels added the third goal to put the game out of reach. Keeper Sam Reinhart made saves. The lone Belle Vernon goal was by Markello Apodiakos.
Penn-Trafford 1, Plum 0 — Evan Painter broke the ice early in the second half off of an assist by Nick Tarabrella. Logan Creutzberger recorded the shutout in goal.
Hempfield 2, North Hills 0 — Andrew Kistner scored the first goal off of an assist by Vince Pettinato. Ben Midlik scored the second goal on a penalty kick to seal the deal as Austin Midlik stopped all seven shots on goal.
Girls soccer
Franklin Regional 1, Knoch 0 — Abby Albright's penalty kick netted the lone goal with eight minutes remaining in the second half. Sydney Caldwell made eight saves for the shutout.