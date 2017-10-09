Westmoreland high school roundup: Norwin girls soccer tops Kiski Area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Emily Harrigan scored twice and Lexy Kendro had a goal and assist as No. 1-ranked Norwin earned a 4-2 victory over Kiski Area in a Section 4-AAAA girls soccer game Monday night.

Michilina Rush scored once and Bri Rose had two assists for the Knights (12-1, 8-1), who will play rival Penn-Trafford for a share of the section title on Wednesday.

Brooke Biers and Lexi Moyer scored for Kiski Area (8-5, 5-4).

Connellsville 3, Hempfield 0 — Callie Cunningham scored twice, and Lauren May added a goal as Connellsville (8-6, 4-5) earned a spot in the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in eight years with a Section 4-AAAA win over Hempfield (2-12, 1-8). Jordan Porterfield had two assists, and Allison Zavatchen had five saves.

Penn-Trafford 14, Latrobe 0 — The No. 4-ranked Warriors clinched at least a share of the Section 4-AAAA title with a convincing victory. Hannah Nguyen scored three times and Jordan Lawrence scored twice to lead the way. Christine Deluca, Kiley Dugan, Brady Tramuta, Lauren Stovar, Emma Rain, Gina Sarnelli, Sydney Gronack, MacKenzie Aunkst and Vickie Anderson also scored.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Belle Vernon 0 — Cassidy Kern scored three times to lead Elizabeth Forward (10-4, 10-1) to a Section 2-AAA victory over Belle Vernon (9-4-1, 7-2-1) that clinched the section title for the Warriors.

Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 1 — Autumn Sarsfield scored on an assist from Mackenzie Soriano for Greensburg Salem, but the Golden Lions lost in Section 2-AAA.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Uniontown 0 — Mt. Pleasant (7-7-1, 6-3-1) bounced back from Saturday's loss to Elizabeth Forward with a Section 2-AAA victory.

Yough 2, Charleroi— Nicole Croushore and Justine Appolonia scored and Sara Krofcheck earned the shutout as No. 4 Yough (12-1, 9-1) won in Section 3-AA.

McGuffey 3, Derry 0 — McGuffey improved to 3-8 overall and 2-7 in Section 3-AA with a victory over Derry (1-13, 1-9).

Waynesburg 7, Southmoreland 0 — Southmoreland (4-9, 4-7) lost its second straight game in Section 3-AA.

Serra Catholic 9, Jeannette 0 — Jaime Dernotta had three goals and Izzy Caruso scored twice as Serra Catholic (7-7, 6-4) defeated Jeannette (1-13, 0-10) in Section 1-A.

Monessen 5, Beth-Center 0 — Natalia Holmes scored twice, and Dana Vatakis, Audrey Rhome and Sydney Caterino added goals as Monessen (4-7-1, 2-6-1) won a Section 2-A game.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Avonworth 1 — In nonsection play, Samantha Felder, Sydney Ward and Brenna Springer scored to lift Class A No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (9-3) to victory.

Ligonier Valley 2, West Branch 1 (OT) — Mallory Miller scored the winning goal in overtime as Ligonier Valley (5-4-3) won a nonconference game. Mia Lynn also scored for the Rams.

Boys soccer

Valley 3, Derry 1 — Joshua Telles, Michael Adrey and Jared Buzzell scored one goal each to give Valley (4-9-1, 2-7-1) a Section 2-AA win. Lucas Snyder scored for Derry (2-11, 0-10).

Winchester Thurston 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 — JoJo Schwerha scored for Greensburg Central Catholic, which lost for the second time to No. 4 Winchester Thurston (12-1, 11-0) in a Section 2-A game. The No. 5 Centurions (11-3, 11-2) also lost to WT, 4-3, on Sept. 23.

Franklin Regional 3, Fox Chapel 1 — Auston Kranick, Shane Popko and Ryan Beard scored as Class AAAA No. 5 Franklin Regional (13-2) picked up a nonsection win on senior recognition night.

East Allegheny 7, Yough 2 — Yough fell to 1-12 overall after a nonsection loss at East Allegheny (3-9).

Girls volleyball

Ligonier Valley 3, Marion Center 0 — Rachel Horrell had 11 kills and five aces, and Abi Cmar had seven kills and two aces to lead Ligonier valley (8-4) to a Heritage Conference win 25-15, 25-18, 25-11.

Girls golf

WPIAL semifinals — Monday's scheduled WPIAL Class AAA semifinal was postponed because of inclement weather, and it was decided all nine teams will compete at Thursday's WPIAL championships at Cedarbrook Golf Course. The group includes Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford and Upper St. Clair.

Hockey

Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 1 — Nicolas Carretta had three assists, and Nicholas Zeto, Thomas Rafferty, Oldrich Virag, Kevin Cakanac and Ethan Yohe all scored as Franklin Regional (1-1) won a PIHL Class AA game. Ryan Mickey scored for the Warriors (1-1).

Hempfield 5, Latrobe 3 — In PIHL Class AA, Trent Gray, Matthew Traczynski, Jacob Anderson and Nicholas Koziara all had a goal and assist to lift Hempfield (1-0) to victory. Matthew Bartus also scored for the Spartans. Jason Defelice, Gregory Ferri and Jared Schimizzi scored for Latrobe (1-1). Schimizzi added two assists.

Girls tennis

Section 1-AAA singles — Defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Maria Santilli will play for the Section 1-AAA title Tuesday against third-seeded Addison Kemerer of Latrobe. Franklin Regional's Hannah Yan will play Gateway's Abby Herman in the consolation match. All four have qualified for the WPIAL tournament.

Santilli didn't drop a set, including a 6-0, 6-0 win over Yan in the semifinals. Kemerer edged Herman, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Section 1-AA singles — Greensburg Central Catholic teammates Marlayna Verenna and Anna Vitale will face off in the Section 1-AA singles championship Tuesday after both breezed through the opening rounds of the tournament. Verenna won 10-1 in the first round and 10-0 in the quarterfinals before topping South Park's Elyssa Temu in the semifinals 6-4, 6-0. Vitale won 10-0 in the first round and 10-1 in the quarterfinals before dropping South Park's Caylee Jackson, 6-2, 6-3, in the semifinals. The four semifinalists have qualified for the WPIAL tournament, set to start Thursday.