Girls Soccer

High school roundup: Upper St. Clair girls edge No. 3 Peters Township

Staff Reports | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

The Upper St. Clair girls soccer team is proving to be a second-half squad.

The Panthers have won six straight games in the second half of section play, including Monday's 2-1 victory over No. 3-ranked Peters Township, to close in on the Section 2-AAAA title.

Mia Snyder and Hailee Perry scored Monday to lift USC (8-4-2, 6-2-1) to the victory, avenging a 1-0 loss to the Indians on Sept. 20.

Bree Latsko scored for Peters Township (12-3, 6-3).

Upper St. Clair will look to lock up the section title against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday in the section finale.

Indiana 2, Gateway 1 — In Section 1-AAA, Hanna Scardina and Renee Hill scored to lift Indiana (7-7-3, 1-7-1) to victory. Jenna Guido scored for Gateway (4-9-2, 0-7-2).

Ambridge 1, Central Valley 0 (OT) — Brandie Nauman scored in overtime to lead Ambridge (10-4-2, 6-4-2) to a Section 4-AAA win.

Moon 7, South Fayette 0 — Delaney Snyder scored three times, and Ana Molnar scored twice as No. 1 Moon (15-0, 12-0) won in Section 4-AAA.

Seton LaSalle 7, Geibel 0 — Mo Obiri had two goals and Kaylee Russman posted the shutout as No. 2 Seton LaSalle (11-2, 9-1) earned a Section 2-A victory.

Girls golf

WPIAL semifinals — Monday's scheduled WPIAL Class AAA semifinal was postponed because of inclement weather, and it was decided all nine teams will compete at Thursday's WPIAL championships at Cedarbrook Golf Course. The group includes Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford and Upper St. Clair.

