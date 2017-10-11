Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Girls Soccer

GCC girls stay atop Section 1-A after topping Apollo-Ridge

Michael Love
Michael Love | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sara Orndoff (left) and Apollo-Ridge's Mayce Anthony battle for the ball Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sara Orndoff (left) and Apollo-Ridge's Mayce Anthony battle for the ball Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Apollo-Ridge's Haley Usko (#81) moves the ball downfield during their game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge's Haley Usko (#81) moves the ball downfield during their game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Brenna Springer (#3) battles Apollo-Ridge's Breanna Murray (#96) for a loose ball during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Brenna Springer (#3) battles Apollo-Ridge's Breanna Murray (#96) for a loose ball during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Samantha Felder (#8) moves the ball downfield against Apollo-Ridge's Amanda Eckman (#7) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Samantha Felder (#8) moves the ball downfield against Apollo-Ridge's Amanda Eckman (#7) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Apollo-Ridge's Delaney Shaffer (#3) defends the ball against Greesburg Central Catholic's Keeley Maloney (#20) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge's Delaney Shaffer (#3) defends the ball against Greesburg Central Catholic's Keeley Maloney (#20) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Apollo-Ridge's Emily Bonelli (#16) moves the ball downfield during their game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge's Emily Bonelli (#16) moves the ball downfield during their game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sydney Ward (#9) makes a move around Apollo-Ridge defenders Haley Usko (#81) and Elizabeth Ross (#6) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sydney Ward (#9) makes a move around Apollo-Ridge defenders Haley Usko (#81) and Elizabeth Ross (#6) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Apollo-Ridge's Elizabeth Ross (#6) moves the ball downfield during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge's Elizabeth Ross (#6) moves the ball downfield during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Alexa Schwerha (#7) makes a move around Apollo-Ridge's Amanda Eckman (#7) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Alexa Schwerha (#7) makes a move around Apollo-Ridge's Amanda Eckman (#7) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sara Orndoff (#14) makes a shot on goal during their game against Apollo-Ridge on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Orndoff had the only goal in the game, giving Greensburg Central Catholic a 1-0 win.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sara Orndoff (#14) makes a shot on goal during their game against Apollo-Ridge on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Orndoff had the only goal in the game, giving Greensburg Central Catholic a 1-0 win.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sara Orndoff (#14) is congratulated by Samantha Felder (#8) after scoring a goal during their game against Apollo-Ridge on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sara Orndoff (#14) is congratulated by Samantha Felder (#8) after scoring a goal during their game against Apollo-Ridge on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Greensburg Central Catholic and Apollo-Ridge girls soccer teams share space with Shady Side Academy at or near the top of the Section 1-A standings.

The Centurions and Vikings met Wednesday at Apollo's Owens Field as both hoped to keep alive their goal of at least a share of the section crown.

The first meeting between the teams Sept. 20 was a defensive battle as GCC tallied the only goal.

History repeated itself Wednesday. Sara Orndoff's goal with 24 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half stood up, giving the Centurions a 1-0 victory.

“We just dug our heels in and grinded it out,” said GCC coach Ashley Davis, who watched her team play short-handed over the final 29:38. Senior defender Chelsey Boyle was sent off after receiving her second yellow card of the game.

“I couldn't be more proud of them,” Davis added. “That was one of the hardest games for me to watch because of so many factors. The girls kept their heads on straight and played well.”

Greensburg Central Catholic tied Shady Side Academy at the top of the section standings with 9-2 records.

Both teams have one section game remaining Monday. The Centurions host Jeannette, and the Indians take on Riverview.

Apollo-Ridge's loss to Shady Side Academy on Monday snapped a five-game section winning streak, and Wednesday's defeat concluded the Vikings' section slate at 8-4.

“The girls are still in good shape, despite the two losses,” Apollo-Ridge coach Matt Ross said. “They will be better off heading into the playoffs playing those two schools.”

Boyle's second yellow was for a dissenting reaction to a referee's ruling on a physical play, Davis said.

Davis, after the game, expressed a sense of frustration over what she felt was inconsistent game management by the referees which led to some elevated tension and physical play.

Apollo-Ridge (9-4 overall) tried to exploit its player advantage and made several pushes over the final 20 minutes.

Amanda Eckman's corner kick bounded across the goal mouth 5 feet from the line and was cleared away with 13 minutes left in regulation. It was as close as Apollo-Ridge was able to get to the GCC net over the final 20 minutes.

At the other end, Samantha Felder was a couple of feet away from giving the Centurions a 2-0 lead with 16 minutes to go. The ball, on a rebound shot, bounced a couple of feet wide of the Vikings' left goal post.

“I have to give a lot of credit to our defense for holding up in the second half,” Orndoff said. “This was a really nice victory for us.”

GCC (10-3 overall) finished the game with an 11-7 shot advantage. Centurions keeper Bella Skatell made seven saves, while her counterpart, Vikings sophomore Maddie Galinac, stopped six shots.

Ross said illness and injury through the midfield forced a shift in the lineup and on-field structure the past couple of games. However, his girls, he said, kept battling and played strong.

“(GCC) got one behind us, and that's what happened the first time we played them,” Ross said.

“They then stacked up pretty well on our forwards. We gave it our best shot but just weren't able to get one to go in.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.