Girls Soccer

Westmoreland high school roundup: Hempfield girls shut out rival Latrobe

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen (1) chases down the ball against Norwin in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Mackenzie Aunkst (2) maneuvers with the ball against Norwin in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) reacts after a shot on goal just misses against Norwin in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
MacKenna Orie, Sierra Aniballi and Caroline Czarnecki scored to lift Hempfield to a 3-0 win over rival Latrobe (1-13, 0-10) in a Section 4-AAAA girls soccer game Wednesday night at Hempfield.

Gillian Bierhals earned the shutout for the Spartans, who snapped a four-game losing streak to finish the season 3-12 overall and 1-9 in section play.

Latrobe will wrap up its season with a nonsection game at Penn Hills on Saturday.

Franklin Regional 2, Gateway 2(OT) — Bella Larese scored twice for Franklin Regional (10-4-1, 6-3-1), and Brieanna Key scored twice for Gateway (4-9-3, 0-7-3) as the teams played to a draw in Section 1-AAA.

The Panthers will close out the regular season next week with nonsection games against Plum and at Shaler.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Laurel Highlands 1 — Ally Bloom scored twice, and MacKenzie Leeder and Lexi Stanek added goals as playoff-bound Mt. Pleasant (8-7-1, 7-3-1) won a Section 2-AAA game. Erika Tarr scored for Laurel Highlands (8-6-1, 6-5).

Brownsville 15, Derry 0 — Brownsville improved to 12-4-1 overall and 7-4-1 in Section 3-AA with a win over Derry (1-14, 1-10).

Waynesburg 4, Yough 2 — Natalie Vilchek and Justine Appolonia scored for No. 4 Yough (12-2, 9-2), but the Cougars fell short in a Section 3-AA game at No. 3 Waynesburg (14-1, 10-0), which clinched a share of the section title.

Rhea Kijowski, Madison Clayton, Kylie Sinn and Jillian Kijowski all scored for the Raiders.

Yough will cap its section schedule against Southmoreland on Monday.

Seton LaSalle 6, Monessen 0 — No. 2-ranked Seton LaSalle improved to 12-2 overall and 10-1 in Section 2-A with a win over Monessen (5-8-1, 2-7-1) to clinch the section title.

Springdale 3, Southmoreland 1— Jaden Domeratz, Sydni Henley and Valeri Krstonich scored to lift Springdale (8-5-1) past Southmoreland (4-10) in a nonsection game.

Girls tennis

Norwin's Maria Santilli, the No. 1 seed, will begin her WPIAL title defense with a first-round match against Shady Side Academy's Aya Youssef at noon Thursday in the Class AAA singles tournament at Club Sport and Health in Monroeville.

Franklin Regional's Hannah Yan will play Fox Chapel's Amanda Nord, the Section 3 champion, and Latrobe's Addison Kemerer will face Mt. Lebanon's Golda Gershanok.

In the Class AA tournament at noon at Greensburg Racquet Club, Greensburg Central Catholic's Marlayna Verenna will play Beaver's Sydni Lewis, and GCC's Anna Vitale will face Beaver's Devyn Campbell. OLSH's Katherine Marks is the top seed.

The finals and consolation matches for both tournaments will be played at 2 p.m. Friday at North Allegheny.

