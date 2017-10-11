Pittsburgh high school roundup: Peters Township girls top Canon-McMillan to clinch Section 2-AAAA title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Regan LaVigna scored on a free kick early in the first half to lead No. 3 Peters Township to a 1-0 victory over Canon-McMillan in a Section 2-AAAA girls soccer game Wednesday night.

Hannah Stuck assisted on the lone goal. After losing two of their past three games, the Indians (13-3, 7-3) wrapped up section play with a win to clinch a share of the Section 2 title.

Canon-McMillan wrapped up the section slate 7-6-2 overall and 5-4-1 in section play.

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0 — Jenna Pollaci scored to lead Seneca Valley (11-4, 7-3) to a Section 1-AAAA victory. Bella Defabbo posted the shutout.

Baldwin 5, Bethel Park 1 — Alina Stahl scored three times, and Katie Deiley and Bella Kenny added goals as Baldwin (6-12, 1-9) won in Section 2-AAAA.

Chartiers Valley 1, Ringgold 0 — Aubina Gutierrez scored with 15 minutes remaining to lead Chartiers Valley (12-4-1, 11-2) to a Section 3-AAA victory.

South Park 6, Oakland Catholic 0 — Jordyn Minda had a hat trick as No. 1 South Park (12-2-1, 11-1) rolled to a Section 3-AAA victory.

Thomas Jefferson 6, Obama Academy 0 — Dalaney Ranallo had three goals to lead No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (12-3, 10-3) to a win in Section 3-AAA victory.

Trinity 3, West Mifflin 1 — Samantha Shury scored twice, and Haley Jenkins added another as Trinity (7-6-1, 5-6-1) won a Section 3-AAA game.

Blackhawk 3, South Fayette 2 — Britney Adrian scored at 6:18 of the second half to seal a Section 4-AAA win for Blackhawk (9-7, 6-7). Alondra Gonzalez scored twice for the Cougars. Brenna McGuire and Rachel Weis scored for South Fayette (8-5-3, 7-5-1).

Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0 — In Section 2-A, Keylee Acor scored 30 minutes into the match to give Chartiers-Houston (5-10-1, 4-6-1) a win.

Boys soccer

South Park 7, East Allegheny 0 — In Section 1-AA, coach John Cantwell and assistant coach Marc Bellora earned their 300th career victory as No. 1 South Park (13-2, 10-0) topped East Allegheny (3-11, 2-9).