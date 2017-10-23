Westmoreland high school roundup: Norwin girls roll to 1st-round victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin did not get the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class AAAA girls soccer playoffs, which left the two-time defending champion a little frustrated and puzzled.

The fourth-seeded Knights took out that frustration on No. 13 Canon-McMillan Monday night in a first-round game at rain-drenched Norwin Knights Stadium.

Emily Harrigan had two goals and an assist, Lexy Kendro scored twice and Alyssa Victor added a goal and an assist as Norwin advanced with a 6-1 victory.

Dani Ianuzzo also found the back of the net for the Knights (15-1-1), who advance to Thursday's quarterfinals to face No. 12 Kiski Area (11-6) at a time and site to be determined.

Victor's goal came on a free kick that slipped past the Big Macs' goalkeeper in the 56th minute.

Leah Godfrey had the goal for Canon-McMillan (7-8-2), which also lost to Norwin in last year's championship game.

Penn-Trafford 6, Penn Hills 1 — Hannah Nguyen scored a hat trick for No. 2 Penn-Trafford (14-3-1) in a Class 4A first-round win at Warrior Stadium. Jordan Lawrence, Brady Tramuta and Lauren Stovar also scored for the Warriors, who advance to play Fox Chapel in the quarterfinals Thursday. Dayvona Hogan scored for No. 15 Penn Hills (6-12).

Ambridge 6, Belle Vernon 1 — Gretchen Oslick and Abbey Sutton scored twice each to lead No. 9 Ambridge (13-4-2) to a Class AAA first-round victory over No. 8 Belle Vernon (12-5-1) at Peters Township. Kylee Bobak and Megan Guthrie also scored for the Bridgers.

Lexi Demko scored on an assist from Izzy Laurita for Belle Vernon.

Hockey

Baldwin 3, Penn-Trafford 1 — Gavin Patrick had a goal, and Travis Lloyd and Nicholas Bernard had assists for Penn-Trafford (1-3), which lost a PIHL Class AA game at Ice Castle.

Hempfield 5, Hampton 2 — At Ice Connection, Dominic Schimizzi scored three times, and Matthew Bartus had a goal and two assists as Hempfield (3-0) won a PIHL Class AA game. Jared Gerger added a goal and assist and Nolan Ferree made 19 saves for the Spartans.

Shaler 5, Latrobe 2 — Blake Rossi and Brantley Miller scored for Latrobe (2-2) in a PIHL Class AA loss. Wyatt Wolf made 36 saves for Shaler (1-3).

Girls volleyball

Ligonier Valley 3, Hollidaysburg 0 — Rachel Horrell had 14 kills, six blocks and five service points, and Abi Cmar had 10 kills to lead Ligonier Valley (12-4) to a nonconference victory, 26-21, 25-20, 25-20.