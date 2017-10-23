No. 3 Greensburg C.C. scores fast, often to advance to WPIAL quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sara Orndoff bent the corner kick through the wind and rain with such touch there was little Eden Christian goalkeeper Anne Chimera could do about it. The Greensburg Central Catholic junior midfielder floated to the back post for an easy goal.

Eighty-five seconds into the game, Orndoff demonstrated what would soon become apparent.

The third-seeded Centurions had too much firepower for the 14th-seeded Warriors, piling up a 7-1 decision in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs Monday night at Fox Chapel.

GCC's players know it's a steady march through the playoffs. The Centurions finished as WPIAL runners-up last season.

“It's important to be playing hard for the entire game and not let down your intensity,” Orndoff said. “In future games, we can't lay down. We have to be playing hard.”

GCC will play sixth-seeded Vincentian Academy in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Eden Christian, which is in its fifth season as a program, was playing its first playoff game against the five-time district champion Centurions (12-3).

The Warriors (8-9-2) never had an opportunity to show what they could do.

“I don't think we played a team that fast this year,” Warriors coach Gary Laird said. “Particularly on turf, that makes them a faster team. I think we adjusted to the speed in the second half and played our game, but it was too late.”

Orndoff, who added a second goal later in the half when Eden Christian pushed another corner into the net, wasn't intending to score on her first corner.

“I knew there was going to be wind to factor in to help it spin a little bit,” Orndoff said. “That's what I was trying to do. I didn't expect it to go in; I was aiming for the penalty spot.”

Five minutes after Orndoff's goal, Sydney Ward scored off a cross from Leah Jacobson set up Sydney Ward with a cross.

In the 11th minute, Sam Felder hit a 25-yard strike that put the Centurions up 3-0.

“I think it was important,” Centurions coach Ashley Davis said. “I said we needed to score early, and that got the momentum working. Any time you can score early, it's to your benefit.”

About two minutes later, Alexa Schwerha completed the opening blitz for GCC, sneaking a ball inside the post for another goal.

“Brenna (Ward) and I were moving the ball well in the midfield and working it out wide,” said Sydney Ward, who scored twice. “We work a lot on midfield play and moving the ball so it worked out well.”

Sydney Ward and Ashley McWilliams had second-half goals for the Centurions.

Jessie Bodine tallied Eden Christian's lone goal with 18:15 remaining.

Asserting their dominance was an important first step for GCC.

Tradition won't carry this group to the finals.

“It's different team from last year,” Sydney Ward said. “We had to make a statement.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.