High school roundup: No. 13 South Fayette girls upset No. 4 Chartiers Valley

Rachel Weis' goal on a penalty kick with 32 seconds left in regulation lifted the South Fayette girls soccer team to a 3-2 victory over No. 4 Chartiers Valley (12-6-1) in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff game Monday night at Chartiers Valley.

Rachel Helbling and Brenna McGuire also scored for the Lions (11-5-3), who will play Montour/Hampton in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Tia Horew and Morgan Montani scored second-half goals for the Colts.

Mars 8, Laurel Highlands 0 — Ellie Coffield scored three times, and Maggie Williams added two scores to lead No. 2 Mars (14-1) to a first-round win over No. 15 Laurel Highlands (8-8-1).

Montour 1, Hampton 0 (OT) — Molly Marcinko scored with five minutes left in the first overtime on a shot from 20 yards to lift No. 5 Montour (11-7) to a first-round win over No. 12 Hampton (6-12-1).

Moon 5, Oakland Catholic 0 — Chloe Kuminkoski, Ana Molnar, Lauren Baumgartner, Abby McEnroe and Kenzie Sheldon all scored, and Delaney Snyder had three assists as No. 1 Moon (19-0) won a first-round game over No. 16 Oakland Catholic (6-12).

Maddie Sleva made two saves to earn the shutout.

Moon will play Ambridge in the quarterfinals.

South Park 3, Knoch 0 — Carly Pcholinsky, Jordan Minda and Haleigh Finale all scored as No. 3 South Park (15-2-1) captured a first-round win over No. 14 Knoch (11-8).

The Eagles will play Thomas Jefferson in the quarterfinals.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 2 — Lina Campano scored a second-half goal to lift No. 11 Thomas Jefferson (16-3) to a first-round victory at No. 6 Elizabeth Forward (11-6). Lia Manning and Julia Saltzman also scored for the Jaguars. Lia Manning and Bella Sestito had assists. Cassidy Kern scored twice for the Warriors.

Class 4A

Peters Township 6, Allderdice 0 — Hannah Stuck scored four goals to carry No. 3 Peters Township (15-3) to a first-round victory over No. 14 Allderidce (10-6-5) at Peters Township.

Pine-Richland 3, Connellsville 0 — The top-seeded Rams improved to 16-1-1 with a first-round victory over No. 16 Connellsville (9-8).

Pine-Richland will play North Allegheny (11-6-1) in the quarterfinals.

Upper St. Clair 2, Seneca Valley 0 — Lex Wehrle and Cassie Whyte scored to lead No. 11 Upper St. Clair (10-5-2) to a first-round victory over No. 6 Seneca Valley (12-6) in Cranberry.

The Panthers will play Peters Township in the quarterfinals.

Class 2A

Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0 — Junior forward Katherine Blaugrund scored with 24 minutes left to guide No. 7 Quaker Valley (10-7-1) to a first-round victory over No. 10 Beaver (8-7-1) at Seneca Valley.

Class A

CW North Catholic 5, Chartiers-Houston 0 — The No. 2 Trojans improved to 14-4 with a first-round win over No. 15 Chartiers-Houston (5-13-1) at Pine-Richland.

OLSH 6, Bentworth 2 – Francesca Taylor scored four times, and Julia Centofanti and Sarah Bechek added goals as No. 10 OLSH (11-5-3) won a first-round game over No. 7 Bentworth (11-6-1).

Jocelyn Timlin and Paige Marshalek scored for Bentworth.

OLSH will play Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Seton LaSalle 3, Mohawk 1 — Sarah Farnan, Mo Obiri and Vanessa Peretin scored to lead No. 1 Seton LaSalle (15-2) to a first-round victory over No. 16 Mohawk (6-12) at Montour.

The Rebels will play South Side Beaver in the quarterfinals.

Sewickley Academy 4, Serra Catholic 1 — Olivia Ryder had a hat trick, and Marynell Dethero added a goal, all in the second half, to lead No. 4 Sewickley Academy (12-5-2) to a first-round win over No. 13 Serra Catholic (9-8) at Mt. Lebanon. Dethero added two assists, and Elsa Gordon and Lekha Amin also had helpers. Theresa Wilson earned the win in goal.

The Panthers will play Shady Side Academy in the quarterfinals.

South Side Beaver 3, Riverside 2 — Kaitlyn Knox scored twice and Hanna Knox added another to lead No. 8 South Side Beaver (15-4) to a first-round victory over No. 9 Riverside (8-5) at Moon.

Vincentian Academy 2, Bishop Canevin 1 — Lauren Donnelly and Liz Gorman scored to lift No. 6 Vincentian Academy (12-4) to a first-round win over No. 11 Bishop Canevin (9-6-1) at Chartiers Valley.