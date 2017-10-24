Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girls Soccer

Westmoreland high school roundup: Lynn's hat trick guides Ligonier Valley to 1st-round win

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Updated 19 minutes ago

Mia Lynn tallied three goals to propel the No. 10-seeded Ligonier Valley to a 3-0 victory over No. 7 Forest Hills in a District 6, Class AA girls soccer preliminary-round playoff game Tuesday.

Lexie Petrof posted the shutout in goal as Ligonier Valley won its first playoff game since 2010. The Rams (8-5-5) advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will play No. 2 Central at 8 p.m. Thursday at Altoona's Mansion Park.

Girls volleyball

Burrell 3, Southmoreland 2 — Burrell won the final two sets, 25-17 and 15-10, to capture its first playoff win in program history in the WPIAL Class AA preliminary round at Norwin. Gabie Hornack had 19 digs and 15 kills for the Bucs.

West Shamokin 3, Ligonier Valley 0 — Jenna Moore had five kills and four blocks for Ligonier Valley (12-5, 12-4), which dropped a Heritage Conference match to West Shamokin (14-2, 14-2).

Hockey

Bishop McCort 9, Norwin 1 — Mason Pivarnik scored on an assist from Nichoals Diak, but Norwin (2-2) fell short in a PIHL Class A game. Jarrod Hernandez made 42 saves.

