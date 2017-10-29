Nothing 'fishy' about success of Hampton girls soccer team

If Saturdays are for the boys, then Tuesdays are for the kois. The Hampton girls soccer team says so.

The Japanese fish and the weekly award that came with it were inspired by the Barstool Sports adage.

“We go to a lot of the Hampton boys soccer games, and all the boys say, ‘Saturdays are for the boys,' ” senior captain Hannah Syglowski said. “We got annoyed so we made Tuesdays are for the kois. Every week, we have a koi of the week. It's just someone who did well in a game or for the team. It's just something we have fun with.”

Whatever the key to the Talbots' success, they had fun and made the playoffs for the second year in a row. Hampton (6-12-1, 6-3-1 2-AAA) struggled with a tough nonsection schedule that featured mostly Class AAAA teams. But the team had a knack for showing up when it mattered most and winning tight games.

The bounces went the other way in a first-round overtime game against Montour. The Talbots lost 1-0.

“At the beginning of the year, we kind of had rough patches figuring out who to play where,” Syglowski said. “But we all worked together, and by the end of the season we hit our stride. The playoff game, although we lost, we played one of our best games of the season. I couldn't ask the team for more.”

Coach Bill Paholich returned with a young but experienced squad that went through growing pains and inconsistency. Still, the team was only an overtime goal away from reaching the second round of the playoffs.

“I would've liked for us to be a little better,” Paholich said. “But I was pleased with the way the girls competed this year. They didn't give up on any games, especially the last game at Montour.”

One major reason the team hit its stride down the stretch was the stabilizing of the defense, which added sophomore Rylee Obringer to the rotation.

“She started the playoff game and played all 90 minutes,” Paholich said. “She played really well and held her own. That was a great surprise to us.”

Sophomore Logan Nicklas leading the team in goals (14) after tying for the team lead last year, however, was not a surprise. Nor was the midfield dominance of recent Cleveland State commit Courtney Coholich, who also boasts a “koi of the week” award.

“She started becoming more of a leader this year,” Paholich said. “Her best game was the last game of the year. She was absolutely everywhere.”

It will be a similar narrative next season as the team loses only two starters, though they are important ones in Syglowski and senior goalkeeper and captain Lauren Duderstadt.

“I'm going to expect a lot of these juniors and sophomores to take gigantic steps,” Paholich said. “I'm looking for Maddie Dietrich to step up and become a leader in the back. I'm looking for Lanie McLaughlin to get stronger in the middle. Ali Resch, Val Fischer and Sammy Joyce, as well.”

With much of the team set to play spring soccer with various teams around the area, Paholich hopes next year is the arrival of the Talbots as a true contender in Class AAA

“That's the thing about a young team,” he said. “I think they realize now the success they had when they were younger, they have to work hard to get further and further. It's not easy.”

After years of missing the playoffs, however, the program seems to be on the upswing.

“It's a great feeling,” Syglowski said. “These past couple years we've came together in a way we haven't before. Just working for that common goal. It's great to be a part of it.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.