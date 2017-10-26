Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girls Soccer

Pair of playoff games moved to Penn-Trafford

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
Penn-Trafford players celebrate Lauren Stovar's goal during the second half of their game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford players celebrate Lauren Stovar's goal during the second half of their game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Samantha Felder (#8) moves the ball downfield against Apollo-Ridge's Amanda Eckman (#7) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Samantha Felder (#8) moves the ball downfield against Apollo-Ridge's Amanda Eckman (#7) during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Owens Field. Greensburg Central Catholic won 1-0.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Tonight's WPIAL girls soccer playoff doubleheader involving a trio of Westmoreland County teams has been moved to a new site.

The Class A game between Greensburg Central Catholic and Vincentian (6 p.m.) and the Norwin-Kiski Area 4A game (8), originally scheduled for Gateway, will now be played at Penn-Trafford.

Start times are the same.

Gateway athletic director Randy Rovesti said the change is due to a scoreboard problem at Antimarino Stadium.

The change also means the area's biggest rivals, Norwin and Penn-Trafford, will be using each other's fields for second-round games.

Penn-Trafford plays Fox Chapel at 8 tonight at Norwin in another 4A quarterfinal.

