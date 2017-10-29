Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girls Soccer

Playoff-tested Freeport ready for WPIAL girls soccer semifinals

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
Freeport's Kaylee Comperatore (#15) kicks a shot for a goal in the first half of the soccer game against Burrell on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Burrell High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Freeport's (#15) Kaylee Comperatore is congratualted by Piper Claypool (#13) in the first half of the soccer game against Burrell on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Burrell High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
It took Freeport about five minutes into its WPIAL Class AA quarterfinal game against Quaker Valley to establish a major difference between the 2016 postseason and this one.

Whereas the Yellowjackets last season came into the playoffs uncertain of their abilities, this fall's more experienced, more confident group scored in the opening minutes, took a three-goal lead into halftime and rolled to a 3-1 victory.

“From the whistle (Thursday) night, they played hard for 80 minutes,” said Freeport coach Brittni Grenninger, whose team will play No. 3 Waynesburg in the WPIAL semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at Moon. “There wasn't any apprehension. I think the biggest factor is they finally have some confidence.”

Before Freeport's run to the WPIAL Class AA championship game and PIAA second round last season, the team had little in the way of significant postseason experience. The Yellowjackets bowed out in the first round in 2014 and 2015.

The 2016 postseason run not only boosted Freeport's confidence, it raised expectations. There's no happy-to-be-there attitude pervading the No. 2 Yellowjackets (16-2-1), who are aiming for a return to Highmark Stadium and potentially their first WPIAL championship.

“Now we know what it feels like, so we want more out of it,” senior Piper Claypool said. “We just want to keep going.”

Freeport is an experienced group with more than a dozen seniors, many of whom played significant roles in last season's playoff success. Even a week-plus off from competition because of a first-round bye failed to slow the Yellowjackets in their WPIAL quarterfinal game.

“I was expecting us to step on the field and be a little hesitant and not know how to take the competition that we hadn't had for a couple weeks,” senior Hannah Stokes said, “but (Grenninger) just told us to go out and play hard, and we did.”

The quarterfinal game showcased Freeport's balance, as the defense shut down Quaker Valley's attack. Somewhat lost amid the Yellowjackets' offensive success this season — they average five goals per game — is the play of their defense, which limited opponents to 21 goals and posted nine shutouts. The work of Claypool, Stokes and Emily Wolfe in front of goalkeeper Jenna Manke is limiting chances.

“It was so impressive to see,” Grenninger said. “They were running down girls on breakaways, preventing any shots.”

The defense will face another major test Monday against Waynesburg (17-1), which has won 16 games in a row behind a prolific offense led by Pitt recruit Madison Clayton. The Raiders scored 125 goals in the regular season and another five in their quarterfinal shutout of Avonworth.

“We're going to ask our defense to step up and play another great game,” Grenninger said. “It's so encouraging, and we just hope they can continue to build off how they played (Thursday) night and carry that over to Monday.”

Freeport does have experience against Waynesburg — in the same playoff round, no less. They beat the Raiders, 3-1, in last season's Class AA semifinals.

“Obviously, every team changes from year to year, but we have a little bit of background knowledge on them,” Claypool said. “It helps us going in knowing a little bit how they play and some of the players. It's definitely an advantage.

“Honestly, we just need to play our game. We can't let the nerves get in our head. We just have to go out, keep ourselves motivated.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

