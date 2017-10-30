Lawrence nets game-winner final minute as Penn-Trafford reaches WPIAL title game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just when it looked like there might be a darkhorse roaming free in the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs, junior forward Jordan Lawrence took a pass from senior midfielder Makenzie Aunkst and buried the winner past Upper St. Clair goalkeeper Jill Rocco in the 79th minute. That lifted second-seeded Penn-Trafford past the No. 11 Panthers, 2-1, in the semifinals Monday at Fox Chapel.

“We had more attackers, and so I busted my butt to get back towards the goal, and I was telling myself not to miss it,” Lawrence said. “I think we wanted it more in the second half, and I think they wanted to play more defense.”

Penn-Trafford (16-3-1) advanced to the WPIAL title game for the first time since 2003 and will face Section 4 rival Norwin (17-1-1) on Thursday, Friday or Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

“First of all, hats off to Penn-Trafford. They play the game the way it should be played,” Upper St. Clair coach Dave Gray said. “The first 20 minutes of the second half, they played better than us.”

The Warriors tied the score 1-1 at the 25-minute mark of the second half when Army recruit Lauren Stovar attacked the box and Upper St. Clair goalkeeper Jill Rocco, who rushed out to challenge Stovar's shot. Rocco blocked the shot, but Stovar went after the rebound and seconds later buried the ball in the back of the net for the score.

“All of us girls and coaches were not very happy at halftime,” Penn-Trafford coach Jackie Bartko said. “We just killed it in the second half. I thought we had really high pressure, more opportunities and we held on until we got those two goals.”

Stovar's game-tying goal was the product of an aggressive second-half attack by the Penn-Trafford offense.

The Warriors started the second half with a free kick and penalty kick in the first two minutes.

Stovar's goal was a by-product of pressure in the Upper St. Clair end, which was absent in the first half. Rocco finished with five saves for Upper St. Clair (11-6-2).

“There were ups and downs but, overall, I think we had the stronger attack in the second half,” Bartko said. “After (Stovar's) first goal, we picked it up for a while and kind of lost it for a little bit. … And we're lucky (Lawrence's goal) went in and no overtime.”

On the attack for most of the first half, the Panthers seemed content to sit back and play defense for much of the second half. The biggest difference in the second half was the quality of shots the Warriors were able to get.

With the middle of the field cluttered, the Penn-Trafford wingers ran free down the sidelines. Junior midfielder Kiley Dugan worked the ball into the Upper St. Clair end numerous times in the second half looking to connect with Stovar.

Hannah Nguyen missed wide left on a breakaway at the 12:04 mark.

Upper St. Clair played a physical first half, forcing Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey to make three saves. She finished with five. Junior forward Jane Madson put the Panthers on the board midway into the first half.

“It was a little slow and not our typical play in the first half,” Bartko said.

Penn-Trafford qualified for the PIAA tournament with the victory. Upper St. Clair will play No. 9 North Allegheny (18-7-1) in Wednesday's consolation game.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.