Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Girls Soccer

Defending champion Freedom shuts out Yough in WPIAL semifinals

Nathan Smith | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
Freedom's Chloe Keller scores past Yough defenders during the first half of their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Moon Area High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Freedom's Chloe Keller scores past Yough defenders during the first half of their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Moon Area High School.
Freedom's Chloe Keller (10) celebrates her goal with teammates next to Yough's Gianna Appolonia during their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Moon Area High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Freedom's Chloe Keller (10) celebrates her goal with teammates next to Yough's Gianna Appolonia during their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Moon Area High School.
Freedom's Lyndsee Monac battles Yough's Gianna Appolonia for a header during their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Moon Area High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Freedom's Lyndsee Monac battles Yough's Gianna Appolonia for a header during their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Moon Area High School.
Yough goalkeeper Sara Krofcheck gathers the ball from the net after a Freedom goal during a WPIAL Class AA semifinal Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Moon Area High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Yough goalkeeper Sara Krofcheck gathers the ball from the net after a Freedom goal during a WPIAL Class AA semifinal Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Moon Area High School.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Freedom girls soccer will have a chance to defend its title.

The reigning Class AA champions will return to Highmark Stadium later this week after defeating No. 4 Yough, 3-0, at Moon's Tiger Stadium on Monday night.

The No. 1 Bulldogs (19-0) will face Waynesburg, which defeated Freeport, 7-0, in Class AA's other semifinal.

Freedom opened its scoring just over five minutes into the game. On the Bulldogs' second corner kick, Taylor Petroff sent the ball to the front of the net. Cougars goalie Sara Krofcheck came out to make the save but was unable to wrap up the ball.

The miscue allowed Chloe Keller to bury a shot into the back of the net.

Freedom added to its lead 10 minutes later. A deep shot by the Bulldogs was deflected by Krofcheck, but Lyndsee Monac was able to collect the ball and score for a two-goal lead.

Yough's best chance of scoring in the first half came with six minutes before halftime.

Natalie Vilchek battled her way downfield in one-on-one coverage, but Freedom goalie Jacklyn Hartle was able to grab the ball before Vilchek could get off a good shot.

The Bulldogs grew the lead to three goals 12 minutes into the second half. Monac collected the ball along the sideline, made a quick move past a defender and sent a pass to Michaela Watkins, who scored.

Vilcheck was able to use her speed to get past the Freedom defenders with 16 minutes to play, but her shot on goal was deflected off the left leg of Hartle. The senior keeper finished with five saves.

The Bulldogs have given up only 13 goals this season.

Krofcheck finished with six saves for the Cougars. It was only the second time in program history that Yough (14-3) advanced to the WPIAL semifinals.

Yough had not been shut out this season.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.