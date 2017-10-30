Defending champion Freedom shuts out Yough in WPIAL semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freedom girls soccer will have a chance to defend its title.

The reigning Class AA champions will return to Highmark Stadium later this week after defeating No. 4 Yough, 3-0, at Moon's Tiger Stadium on Monday night.

The No. 1 Bulldogs (19-0) will face Waynesburg, which defeated Freeport, 7-0, in Class AA's other semifinal.

Freedom opened its scoring just over five minutes into the game. On the Bulldogs' second corner kick, Taylor Petroff sent the ball to the front of the net. Cougars goalie Sara Krofcheck came out to make the save but was unable to wrap up the ball.

The miscue allowed Chloe Keller to bury a shot into the back of the net.

Freedom added to its lead 10 minutes later. A deep shot by the Bulldogs was deflected by Krofcheck, but Lyndsee Monac was able to collect the ball and score for a two-goal lead.

Yough's best chance of scoring in the first half came with six minutes before halftime.

Natalie Vilchek battled her way downfield in one-on-one coverage, but Freedom goalie Jacklyn Hartle was able to grab the ball before Vilchek could get off a good shot.

The Bulldogs grew the lead to three goals 12 minutes into the second half. Monac collected the ball along the sideline, made a quick move past a defender and sent a pass to Michaela Watkins, who scored.

Vilcheck was able to use her speed to get past the Freedom defenders with 16 minutes to play, but her shot on goal was deflected off the left leg of Hartle. The senior keeper finished with five saves.

The Bulldogs have given up only 13 goals this season.

Krofcheck finished with six saves for the Cougars. It was only the second time in program history that Yough (14-3) advanced to the WPIAL semifinals.

Yough had not been shut out this season.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.