Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Girls Soccer

High school roundup: Snyder leads Moon girls back to WPIAL championship game

Staff Reports | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:36 p.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Delaney Snyder scored twice and Abby McEnroe added a goal to lift top-seeded Moon to a 3-0 victory over section rival Montour in a WPIAL Class AAA girls soccer semifinal Monday night at West Allegheny.

Moon defeated Montour, 1-0, in the WPIAL title game last season.

The Tigers will play Mars in this year's final, set for Thursday, Friday or Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Mars 2, South Park 1 — Freshman Gracie Dunaway scored with 18:17 remaining to lead No. 2 Mars (16-1) to a WPIAL Class AAA semifinal win over No. 3 South Park (16-3-1) at West Allegheny.

Taylor Hamlett also scored for the Fightin' Planets.

Carly Pcholinsky scored for the Eagles.

Shady Side Academy 4, Seton LaSalle 0 — At Hampton, Krystyna Rytel scored twice, and Sophia McMahon and Caroline Davis added goal to lead No. 5 Shady Side Academy (13-3) past No. 1 Seton LaSalle (16-3) in a WPIAL Class A semifinal.

The Indians will look to defend their WPIAL title against section rival Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at a time and date to be determined.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.