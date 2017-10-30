High school roundup: Snyder leads Moon girls back to WPIAL championship game
Delaney Snyder scored twice and Abby McEnroe added a goal to lift top-seeded Moon to a 3-0 victory over section rival Montour in a WPIAL Class AAA girls soccer semifinal Monday night at West Allegheny.
Moon defeated Montour, 1-0, in the WPIAL title game last season.
The Tigers will play Mars in this year's final, set for Thursday, Friday or Saturday at Highmark Stadium.
Mars 2, South Park 1 — Freshman Gracie Dunaway scored with 18:17 remaining to lead No. 2 Mars (16-1) to a WPIAL Class AAA semifinal win over No. 3 South Park (16-3-1) at West Allegheny.
Taylor Hamlett also scored for the Fightin' Planets.
Carly Pcholinsky scored for the Eagles.
Shady Side Academy 4, Seton LaSalle 0 — At Hampton, Krystyna Rytel scored twice, and Sophia McMahon and Caroline Davis added goal to lead No. 5 Shady Side Academy (13-3) past No. 1 Seton LaSalle (16-3) in a WPIAL Class A semifinal.
The Indians will look to defend their WPIAL title against section rival Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at a time and date to be determined.