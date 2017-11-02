Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girls Soccer

Rivals Norwin, Penn-Trafford ready to play for WPIAL girls soccer title

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) battles Norwin's Madison Genicola for the ball during the first half of their game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) battles Norwin's Madison Genicola for the ball during the first half of their game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar heads the ball infront of Norwin's Emily Arnold during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar heads the ball infront of Norwin's Emily Arnold during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Norwin's Natalie Durmis (33) battles Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar for the ball during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Natalie Durmis (33) battles Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar for the ball during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Norwin's Dani Iannuzzo (2) is tripped up by Penn-Trafford's Jordan Lawrence (6) in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Dani Iannuzzo (2) is tripped up by Penn-Trafford's Jordan Lawrence (6) in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Norwin's Emily Harrigan (23) goes up for a header against Penn-Trafford in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Emily Harrigan (23) goes up for a header against Penn-Trafford in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Hayley Grunberg (11) and Norwin's Katy Ericson (19) battle for the ball in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Hayley Grunberg (11) and Norwin's Katy Ericson (19) battle for the ball in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Erin Brady (14) steps in front of Norwin's Bri Rose (25) in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Erin Brady (14) steps in front of Norwin's Bri Rose (25) in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Maria Sholtes (35) is called for a hand ball against Norwin in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Maria Sholtes (35) is called for a hand ball against Norwin in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Norwin's Alyssa Victor (7) maneuvers around Penn-Trafford's Emma Rain (9) in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Alyssa Victor (7) maneuvers around Penn-Trafford's Emma Rain (9) in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen (1) controls the ball against Norwin in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen (1) controls the ball against Norwin in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Megan Giesey (0) makes an off balance save on goal against Norwin in overtime on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Megan Giesey (0) makes an off balance save on goal against Norwin in overtime on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) and Norwin's Maddy Genicola (14) battle for the ball in overtime on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) and Norwin's Maddy Genicola (14) battle for the ball in overtime on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Erin Brady (14) kicks the ball out of bounds away from Norwin's Michelina Rush (27) in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Erin Brady (14) kicks the ball out of bounds away from Norwin's Michelina Rush (27) in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Kiley Dugan (38) celebrates a goal against Fox Chapel in the second half on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Kiley Dugan (38) celebrates a goal against Fox Chapel in the second half on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford celebrate a goal by Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) against Fox Chapel in the first half on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford celebrate a goal by Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) against Fox Chapel in the first half on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) brings the ball up field against Fox Chapel in the second half on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) brings the ball up field against Fox Chapel in the second half on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Norwin's Alyssa Victor kicks a shot toward net against Canon-McMillan on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in WPIAL girls' soccer playoffs at Norwin High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Alyssa Victor kicks a shot toward net against Canon-McMillan on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in WPIAL girls' soccer playoffs at Norwin High School.
Franklin Regional players celebrate with Bella Larese (31) after she scored against Mt. Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in WPIAL girls' soccer playoffs at Norwin High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional players celebrate with Bella Larese (31) after she scored against Mt. Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in WPIAL girls' soccer playoffs at Norwin High School.
Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey makes a save on Norwin's Katy Ericson during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey makes a save on Norwin's Katy Ericson during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey (0) celebrates with Victoria Anderson after defeating Norwin Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey (0) celebrates with Victoria Anderson after defeating Norwin Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Penn-Trafford's Sarah Nguyen heads the ball away from the net over Norwin's Katelyn Kauffman, as goalkeeper Megan Giesey looks on late in their game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Sarah Nguyen heads the ball away from the net over Norwin's Katelyn Kauffman, as goalkeeper Megan Giesey looks on late in their game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) charges up field with the ball against Fox Chapel in the second half on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) charges up field with the ball against Fox Chapel in the second half on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 at Norwin.

Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar feels privileged.

In 180 minutes of soccer played between Penn-Trafford and Norwin this season, only one goal was scored — a close-quartered jab by Stovar.

The senior forward's score in late September came off a flawless corner kick from senior teammate Hannah Nguyen. Stovar accepted the offering in the 56th minute and steered a left-footed shot upper right corner past standout keeper Sam Wexell to propel host Penn-Trafford to a 1-0 win.

“Every time I think about it I get so happy,” Stovar said of the goal. “I hope I can do it again.”

Stovar will get her chance when the teams meet for the third time at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Station Square for the WPIAL Class AAAA championship.

And speaking of one goal, Norwin's is to beat Penn-Trafford.

That feat would mean a WPIAL three-peat. No girls soccer team in the WPIAL's largest classification has won three consecutive titles.

No. 2 Penn-Trafford (16-3-1) is responsible for both 1's on the record of No. 4 Norwin (17-1-1).

The teams staggered exhaustively to a 0-0 tie Oct. 11 in an instant classic at Norwin, a treasure trove of physical play, finesse passing and show-stopping saves by both goalies.

“We're definitely due for a win,” Norwin senior standout Emily Harrigan said.

The Warriors' seismic win not only proclaimed, “Move over Norwin,” but also boosted the confidence of Penn-Trafford, which won nine of 11 games since, bagged its first section title since 2013 and drew its best playoff seed since 2003 when it won the WPIAL title — the first district title in school history.

“We have banners in our gym; we were looking at them the other day,” Stovar said. “We want our name up there, our year up there. That's what we're going for.”

Norwin has four titles with the first two coming in 1996 and ‘97.

The loss this season ended Norwin's 47-game regular-season winning streak, a 43-game unbeaten streak in section and knocked the Knights out of the No. 1 spot in the Top Drawer Soccer national rankings. But it did not sink the Knights' confidence.

They still have the trophy, and only a win in the finals would truly dethrone them and fully shift the balance of power to P-T.

“It's going to be the game of a lifetime,” said Penn-Trafford senior Mackenzie Aunkst, a West Virginia recruit. “We have to keep our defense pumped up just like every game when we play Norwin.”

Norwin's bruise healed quickly for the second meeting. While the Knights had their three-year reign as section champions end, they handled every other team not named Penn-Trafford with relative ease. Seneca Valley gave them some issues in a 2-1 win, and budding Kiski Area scored three goals against the Knights — of the eight they've allowed — but no harm done.

Experience has a way. Since 2015, Norwin is 11-0 in the WPIAL playoffs with seven shutouts, the most recent a 2-0 clean sheet against North Allegheny in the semifinals Monday at Fox Chapel.

Experience could be the difference on the big stage by the river, which has a view Norwin knows well but one Penn-Trafford will no doubt stop to collectively admire for the first time.

“I think it's all about heart and working for it,” said Norwin senior Katy Ericson, who had a goal in the semis. “We're both really good teams, and it's all about who wants it more.”

Goals don't come easy in this series, especially in the postseason.

Norwin and Penn-Trafford have not met in the WPIAL playoffs since 2002 when Penn-Trafford won 2-1 in overtime in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The previous year, the Warriors earned another 2-1 win in the semifinals.

In the 1997 semis, Norwin clipped P-T, 1-0.

“We need a constant effort,” Penn-Trafford coach Jackie Bartko said. “We can't let down at all. We have to stay pressured on their marks and play our game. The first two were big-fought games, so I am sure this will be the most intense one yet. It will be a great game.”

Norwin, gifted with talented scoring threats like seniors Lexy Kendro (Duquesne) and Harrigan (Rutgers) — nine college recruits in total — and the big-gloved Wexell (Ohio) in net, has thrived since the return of senior Alyssa Victor (Duquesne).

Victor, a passing savant, had hip surgery about 10 months ago. She has made the offense even more threatening.

Wexell has 49 career shutouts.

“Everyone has to come and play,” Norwin coach Lauren Karcher said. “We have to play better than we did each game before. We know it will be a very physical and skilled game.”

Nguyen (Duquesne) and Stovar (Army) are the main scorers for Penn-Trafford, although Jordan Lawrence connected on the game-winner in Monday's 2-1 semifinal thriller against Upper St. Clair.

Sophomore goalie Megan Giesey went toe-to-toe with Wexell in the two previous games.

Both teams believe setting the tone early is key, whether by a quick score or build-up to a fatigue-forced miscue.

“It's a mental thing,” Harrigan said. “If we play our game and play how we know, we should be good.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

