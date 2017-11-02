Rivals Norwin, Penn-Trafford ready to play for WPIAL girls soccer title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar feels privileged.

In 180 minutes of soccer played between Penn-Trafford and Norwin this season, only one goal was scored — a close-quartered jab by Stovar.

The senior forward's score in late September came off a flawless corner kick from senior teammate Hannah Nguyen. Stovar accepted the offering in the 56th minute and steered a left-footed shot upper right corner past standout keeper Sam Wexell to propel host Penn-Trafford to a 1-0 win.

“Every time I think about it I get so happy,” Stovar said of the goal. “I hope I can do it again.”

Stovar will get her chance when the teams meet for the third time at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Station Square for the WPIAL Class AAAA championship.

And speaking of one goal, Norwin's is to beat Penn-Trafford.

That feat would mean a WPIAL three-peat. No girls soccer team in the WPIAL's largest classification has won three consecutive titles.

No. 2 Penn-Trafford (16-3-1) is responsible for both 1's on the record of No. 4 Norwin (17-1-1).

The teams staggered exhaustively to a 0-0 tie Oct. 11 in an instant classic at Norwin, a treasure trove of physical play, finesse passing and show-stopping saves by both goalies.

“We're definitely due for a win,” Norwin senior standout Emily Harrigan said.

The Warriors' seismic win not only proclaimed, “Move over Norwin,” but also boosted the confidence of Penn-Trafford, which won nine of 11 games since, bagged its first section title since 2013 and drew its best playoff seed since 2003 when it won the WPIAL title — the first district title in school history.

“We have banners in our gym; we were looking at them the other day,” Stovar said. “We want our name up there, our year up there. That's what we're going for.”

Norwin has four titles with the first two coming in 1996 and ‘97.

The loss this season ended Norwin's 47-game regular-season winning streak, a 43-game unbeaten streak in section and knocked the Knights out of the No. 1 spot in the Top Drawer Soccer national rankings. But it did not sink the Knights' confidence.

They still have the trophy, and only a win in the finals would truly dethrone them and fully shift the balance of power to P-T.

“It's going to be the game of a lifetime,” said Penn-Trafford senior Mackenzie Aunkst, a West Virginia recruit. “We have to keep our defense pumped up just like every game when we play Norwin.”

Norwin's bruise healed quickly for the second meeting. While the Knights had their three-year reign as section champions end, they handled every other team not named Penn-Trafford with relative ease. Seneca Valley gave them some issues in a 2-1 win, and budding Kiski Area scored three goals against the Knights — of the eight they've allowed — but no harm done.

Experience has a way. Since 2015, Norwin is 11-0 in the WPIAL playoffs with seven shutouts, the most recent a 2-0 clean sheet against North Allegheny in the semifinals Monday at Fox Chapel.

Experience could be the difference on the big stage by the river, which has a view Norwin knows well but one Penn-Trafford will no doubt stop to collectively admire for the first time.

“I think it's all about heart and working for it,” said Norwin senior Katy Ericson, who had a goal in the semis. “We're both really good teams, and it's all about who wants it more.”

Goals don't come easy in this series, especially in the postseason.

Norwin and Penn-Trafford have not met in the WPIAL playoffs since 2002 when Penn-Trafford won 2-1 in overtime in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The previous year, the Warriors earned another 2-1 win in the semifinals.

In the 1997 semis, Norwin clipped P-T, 1-0.

“We need a constant effort,” Penn-Trafford coach Jackie Bartko said. “We can't let down at all. We have to stay pressured on their marks and play our game. The first two were big-fought games, so I am sure this will be the most intense one yet. It will be a great game.”

Norwin, gifted with talented scoring threats like seniors Lexy Kendro (Duquesne) and Harrigan (Rutgers) — nine college recruits in total — and the big-gloved Wexell (Ohio) in net, has thrived since the return of senior Alyssa Victor (Duquesne).

Victor, a passing savant, had hip surgery about 10 months ago. She has made the offense even more threatening.

Wexell has 49 career shutouts.

“Everyone has to come and play,” Norwin coach Lauren Karcher said. “We have to play better than we did each game before. We know it will be a very physical and skilled game.”

Nguyen (Duquesne) and Stovar (Army) are the main scorers for Penn-Trafford, although Jordan Lawrence connected on the game-winner in Monday's 2-1 semifinal thriller against Upper St. Clair.

Sophomore goalie Megan Giesey went toe-to-toe with Wexell in the two previous games.

Both teams believe setting the tone early is key, whether by a quick score or build-up to a fatigue-forced miscue.

“It's a mental thing,” Harrigan said. “If we play our game and play how we know, we should be good.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.