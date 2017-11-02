Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girls Soccer

Greensburg Central Catholic girls capture 6th WPIAL championship

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 7:45 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic won its sixth WPIAL girls soccer championship, its third in four years, with a 1-0 victory over rival Shady Side Academy in the Class A final Thursday night at Highmark Stadium at Station Square.

Senior midfielder Sidney Ward's goal in the 25th minute held up and third-seeded GCC (15-3) endured extensive second-half pressure from the No. 5 Indians (13-4).

Bella Skatell made three saves for the Centurions.

GCC has three consecutive 1-0 wins in the playoffs.

Shady Side had won seven straight games via shutout.

GCC has beaten Shady Side 19 times in 23 meetings since the teams began playing Class A soccer in 2010.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Ashley Davis hoists the championship trophy with her players after defeating Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class A final Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward celebrates her goal with Isabella Pellis (left) and Brenna Springer during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game against Shady Side Academy Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward battles Shady Side Academy's Melissa Riggins for the ball during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ashley McWilliams heads the ball over Shady Side Academy's Sophia McMahon during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward battles Shady Side Academy's Sophia McMahon for the ball during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward battles Shady Side Academy's Caroline Davis for the ball during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy goalkeeper Molly Skvorak can't stop a shot by Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic goalkeeper Bella Skatell celebrates with Chelsey Boyle (left) and Sara Orndoff after defeating Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic goalkeeper Bella Skatell makes a save on Shady Side Academy's Sophia McMahon next to Ashley McWilliams during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Keeley Maloney blocks a shot by Shady Side Academy's Nina Singh during the second half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer team hoists the championship trophy after defeating Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class A final Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
