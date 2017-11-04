Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girls Soccer

Penn-Trafford clips Norwin on OT goal for WPIAL Class AAA girls soccer title

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
Penn-Trafford's Kiley Dugan (38) celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime on the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game against Norwin Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team hoists the championship trophy after defeating Norwin in overtime to win the WPIAL Class 4A final Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Kiley Dugan celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime on the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game against Norwin Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin goalkeeper Sam Wexell can't stop a shot by Penn-Trafford's Kiley Dugan for the winning goal in overtime in the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Kiley Dugan (left) celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime on the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game against Norwin Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen celebrates her goal with Lauren Stovar during the girls WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Norwin Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Kiley Dugan took a cross from Mackenzie Aunkst from the top corner of the penalty mark and headed in the winning goal with 11 minutes, 7 seconds left in overtime as Penn-Trafford edged 2-1, to win the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer championship Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

It is Penn-Trafford's first title since 2003 and second overall.

Hannah Nguyen added a goal for the second-seeded Warriors (17-3-3), who denied No. 4 Norwin (17-2-1) a third consecutive title.

Penn-Trafford also beat Norwin, 1-0, and the teams tied, 0-0, in a pair of section games.

It was 1-1 by halftime in their third meeting — their first clash in the WPIAL playoffs since 2002 and their 19th one-goal game since that season. Penn-Trafford has won 11 of those games.

Nguyen gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead when she dribbled up the right-center of the field and blended into a 3-on-1 breakaway. She shot a low liner that barely got off the turf but slipped past Knights' keeper Sam Wexell for a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute.

The Warriors' sideline was still celebrating when Norwin answered.

Alyssa Victor set up for a routine free kick on the far sideline and showed her pinpoint accuracy isn't just effective in the passing game. Her zinging kick from about 45 yards came in high, somehow did not touch anyone, and bounced into the right side of the goal to make it 1-1 with 2:33 until halftime.

Warriors goalie Megan Giesey made 12 saves, and Wexell had five.

Both teams begin play in the PIAA playoffs on Tuesday. If they both win first-round games, they will play each other in the state quarterfinals.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

