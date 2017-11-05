Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girls Soccer

Shady Side Academy girls soccer falls just short in WPIAL final

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

The Shady Side Academy girls soccer team (13-3) powered its way into the WPIAL Class A soccer championships with a 4-0 win over Seton LaSalle in the semifinals Oct. 31.

Krystyna Rytel scored twice for SSA with Sophia McMahon and Callie Davis also scoring. Mollie Skovorak got the shutout in goal.

“It was an exciting game,” SSA coach Leah Powers said. “The defense, led by captains Julie Staley and Hannah Steffey, completely shut down an offense that had scored quite a few goals this season. Our offense created many opportunities and spread the scoring out. We have had an exciting run in the playoffs, and this team continues to improve every game.”

That set up a championship match with section rival Greensburg Central Catholic on Nov. 2.

“We know our opponent, and we know that we have to step onto the field and play a great game,” Powers said before the game. “We will be ready.”

After falling to SSA in the WPIAL championships in 2013 and '16, the Centurions struck gold this time around. GCC's Sidney Ward scored with a little less than 25 minutes left in the first half, and that was all the Centurions needed as they claimed their third WPIAL Class A title in four years with a 1-0 win.

“It was a tough loss. I don't feel like we played our best game,” Powers said. “We came out flat in the first half. They were beating us to the ball, and we were forced to play too defensively as a result. The girls came back in the second half and worked really hard to create chances. We were in their defensive third quite a bit but, in the end, we couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

“This is a strong group of young women. I am proud of how hard they played, and I know they will get back up and fight through the state playoffs.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

